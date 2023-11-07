Chilling Details Emerge in Disappearance of Woman as 2-Year-Old Daughter Says She Saw Her ‘In Blood’

Gabriella Dixon, 18, has been missing since Oct. 30

Bibb County Sheriff's Office Gabriella Dixon

Authorities in Georgia are seeking the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old woman who was last seen on Oct. 30, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says.

Since Gabriella Dixon went missing, chilling details have emerged about the case, according to multiple reports.

Citing a missing persons report, WMAZ, WGXA and 41NBC reported that Dixon’s 2-year-old daughter said “Momma was in blood.”

Dixon’s mother reportedly told police that since Dixon has gone missing, her two children have made alarming comments, 41NBC reported.

WMAZ also reported that Bibb County investigators have found evidence that Dixon might have been killed, though on Tuesday, 41NBC reported that authorities clarified that the matter is still being treated as a missing persons case.

A suspect was named in the report, WMAZ reported, but no charges have been filed.



In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Dixon is 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs about 144 pounds. She was last seen in the 1900 block of Pinehill Drive in Macon.

Anyone with information on Dixon’s disappearance is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



Read the original article on People.