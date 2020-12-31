Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 binge recap: A goddess-send of a final season

NETFLIX

Much shall be missed when we no longer have any more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: the way Miranda Otto smokes cigarettes, how Michelle Gomez proves as Lilith that Hollywood should give her every role she would ever want, the coven working overtime to place "god" with "goddess" in every common exclamation, the male cast's thirst-trap Instagrams but specifically Gavin Leatherwood's thirst-trap Instagrams with Luke Cook... But at least we have Part 4, which in the show's final eight episodes manages to throw everything and the kitchen cauldron at the wall and it all sticks.

The show, which performed a flirtatious waltz with Riverdale but never formally crossed over and now never will, has become a bacchanal of insanity. It's the M.O. of showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Riverdale's first season was often compared to Twin Peaks with a CW teen drama template, but the seeds planted eventually blossomed into a garden of Jingle Jangle madness. Sabrina has now equally flourished with plots involving the Eldritch Terrors, using the pain of childbirth to destroy men, Prudence getting a sword, and Leatherwood ripping open his shirt to bear his chest at apocalyptic entities because it's a requirement now. If Sabrina is going out, it definitely gives us one helluva last hoorah.

Episode 1, "The Eldritch Dark"

DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Sabrina is bored as hell. Something many of us can probably relate to these days. The teen witch was moving at warp speed for the past three seasons between fighting Satan, embracing Satan, becoming queen of Hell, fighting pagan carnies, and then messing up time itself and getting a doppelgänger. Now, she’s given up her throne to... well, herself in order to live that “normal life” she always wanted — or she thought she always wanted. But with no demons to hunt, no world-ending plot to unravel, and no romantic entanglements, life is pretty dull for Sabrina. And when Sabrina’s bored, things take a decidedly wild about-face.

Story continues

Sabrina's mortal friends have all moved on with their lives, leaving her feeling alone. The Fright Club has retired; Harvey and Roz are making their own music, actually and also romantically; and Theo is experiencing the bliss of his early relationship with Robin. The same goes for the Academy, where Aunt Zelda, still with Mambo Marie, has taken over as headmistresses of the school and high priestess of the new Order of Hecate. One of her first acts is to start a new annual tradition of naming three women to play the part of maiden, mother, and crone to symbolize the three faces of their goddess. Sabrina can’t even get herself named maiden, which is fair because she hasn’t exactly been the star pupil. But it still hurts! The only action Sabrina's been getting is her Academy classmate Melvin asking her out, and Billy at Baxter High relaying affections from his football buddy Carl. Sabrina really wants to visit her other self in Hell to see whether or not she made the right choice, but as Ambrose explains, there's that thing about every interaction with her self possibly creating a cataclysm that might blink another alternate timeline into existence.

Sidebar: Hmm. Alternate timeline, you say. That presents an interesting idea. While there have been hints and clues connecting Sabrina and Riverdale, just how specifically both shows are connected was a question. Billy did pop over for an episode of Riverdale when Betty was on the journalistic warpath, and Sabrina and Ambrose popped over to Cheryl Blossoms’ estate to retrieve a Satanic artifact. So, it would appear they playing out at the same time, but are they playing out in the same reality?

To shake things up a bit, Hilda suggests her niece create a supernatural reason for her friends to get the club back together. So, Sabrina gets Salem to turn into Bloody Mary and terrorize the boy’s bathroom at Baxter High. The banishing goes as planned, but Roz, with her cunning, sees through the ruse and explains to Sabrina that while they will always be friends, they’ve all been moving on since Sabrina effectively left them behind to become a witch and a Hell queen. Fortunately for Sabrina, there's something more pressing to keep her occupied.

Since unleashing whatever was in that lake creature’s time egg at the end of Part 3, Father Blackwood has started his own church, The Pilgrims of the Night, dedicated to worshipping the Eldritch Terrors. Ms. Wardwell is now a congregate, and can we talk about the fact that Agatha, who was Blackwood's STUDENT at the Academy is now supposed to be his WIFE?! Something the show just glosses over. No big deal, apparently.

The arrival of the Terrors signals the end of the world. They appear one at a time, leading up to the Void, which will mark the end of all things. Now, the Absolute Darkness has found its way to Greendale. It has taken hold of the mines and used the forms of ghostly miners as its conduits. The miners roam about town, using their pickaxes to take out any light source they find to cast the world into, yes, absolute darkness. Each of the Spellmans saw a miner at one point. One of them managed to infiltrate the Academy and tried to warp Zelda’s mind by projecting despairing thoughts. When the Spellman mortuary gets a call about three dead vagrants, they put the pieces together. Sabrina and Ambrose recruit Nick for a bit of necromancy to get the deceased to spill their guts, then they astral project into the mines to find a black ooze bubbling up from the ground. Only a light projected from within the darkness itself can dispel it. Oh wait! What about Morningstar light? But one Sabrina alone might not be enough. That’s all the excuse Sabrina needs to convince Ambrose to let her head down to Hell and recruit her other self, who’s having a ball. Every day in Hell is now a dance party with her fiancé, Caliban. Yes, Caliban tried to trap her for all eternity, but he’s really sorry about that and totally not all of a sudden interested in her because she’s now queen of Hell. (Remember this for later.)

The two Sabrinas get the Fright Club to distract the miners and the coven to use their magic to protect Greendale. Meanwhile, they sneak into the mines to trap the darkness in what is just a giant lightbulb. Darkness, meet the light. Yet, it’s not as easy as that seems. Once you’re inside the Darkness, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by dark thoughts. Hell queen Sabrina goes in first and meets this fate. Then the other Sabrina goes in and the same thing happens. If it weren’t for Ambrose telepathically calling on Prudence to rally the coven’s energies to help them, they’d be done for. But it’s all good, and the ooze of the Darkness is now wallowing in the bulb.

Cut to both Sabrinas dancing together to the sound of Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself.” Too on the nose, but it's the final season so who cares?

Episode 2, "The Uninvited"

Netflix

Here is where Part 4 turns into an Eldritch Terror-of-the-week kind of show, minus the weekly format. After the Absolute Darkness comes the Uninvited, who takes the form of a homeless man pushing a cart. When life first came into being, mankind huddled around fire for warmth but shunned the Uninvited. The entity wandered the cosmos until he was welcomed among the other Terrors. Now, whenever someone doesn't welcome him into their home, he tears out their hearts for being so heartless. Sorry to the single mom who was having dinner with her daughter.

Of course, the Uninvited arrives just as Aunt Hilda is about to marry Dr. Cee. Plus, there's an incubus on the loose. As part of the preparations, Nick and Melvin were tasked with excising the demon from Dr. Cee, but the incubus jumped out and took over Theo unbeknownst to them. So, to be safe, they are turning away anyone without an invitation at the ceremony. Thanks to Roz and some magical detective work from Ambrose, they know about the Uninvited and are keeping an eye out for him. The Uninvited had visited during Roz and Harvey's makeout session, and her cunning urged her to let him in. He ate some soup and left peacefully, but Ambrose cast a spell on a batch of new heartless dead bodies and discovered the other victims weren't so lucky.

Unfortunately for the coven, the Uninvited made a pit stop at the Pilgrims of the Night church, where Blackwood was blessed as a servant of the Eldritch Terrors by eating a piece of the entity's flesh. He cleaned the Uninvited, gave him a tongue ('cause he was missing one, obviously), dressed him in a suit, and sent him off in the direction of Hilda's wedding.

Sabrina has been preoccupied with other things so she's a bit off her game. She had been meeting with the other Sabrina in secret in her magical dollhouse when she found out her self is planning to marry Caliban by the end of the week. Lilith doesn't want the marriage either as grandchildren could threaten her own child's claim to the throne. When Lilith arrives at the Spellman home and learns there are two Sabrinas, she and Sabrina agree to break up Sabrina and Caliban. Sabrina pretends to be her other self and get Caliban to cut off his own testicles in service of her new goddess Hecate. He does it, but he's clay, so it doesn't matter really. And Sabrina learns of the ruse, but isn't bent about it and even invites Sabrina to her own wedding. So there's Sabrina, alone again. By the time Hilda's nuptials come about, she's in her feelings. When she's paired with Nick to man the door, they don't recognize the Uninvited with his new makeover and refuse him.

Sabrina gets wasted during the reception and makes a drunken toast, but that's not the worst part of Hilda's big day. During the Fright Club's band performance, the incubus reveals itself inside Theo and it jumps from body to body until landing in the Uninvited, who promptly digests it. After Zelda reveals his true form, the Terror threatens to kill everyone in the room. He does end up killing Dorian Gray, and then Sabrina steps in. She invites him instead to the wedding in Hell as her plus one. The Sabrinas formulate a plan to contain him, but they've been outed to Lucifer in the process who's stunned and dismayed to learn there are two Sabrinas walking about. They host a double wedding: Sabrina and Caliban, and Sabrina and the Uninvited. Sabrina then tricks the Terror into walking through a door into the dollhouse, and Team Hell then magically seals the house. Sabrina is given the dollhouse and banished from Hell, never to return lest she creates that alternate reality Ambrose mentioned earlier.

Episode 3, "The Weird"

Netflix

Roz touched the Uninvited last episode and received visions of the Eldritch Terrors that Harvey then drew in his sleep, so the coven has an idea of what to look out for. The next one to arrive is the Weird, which takes the form a weird-looking squid. This is the hive mind guy, who's looking to put everyone under his telepathic thrall. He first possesses the corpse of a man who drowned in Sweetwater River and arrives at Blackwood's church during a rainstorm. He needs a new body and wants Sabrina's, since she's been able to defeat two Terrors already. The Weird wants to use her magic to take over all of Greendale. Wardwell offers an idea about how to do that: a trojan horse. The drowned corpse is sent to the Spellman mortuary, and when Ambrose is distracted, the Weird creeps its way out of the body.

The coven, meanwhile, is using Harvey's drawings to stay vigilante about pinpointing potential Terror activity. Mambo Marie recognizes something in Roz and realizes she's not a "cunning women," she's really a witch. More specifically, a seer. Roz's ancestors called themselves cunning women to avoid being burned at the stake. So, now Mambo Marie brings Roz into the coven and, with Prudence, becomes a trio of Sentinels, using magic to keep tabs on the cosmos for any presence of the Terrors.

Elsewhere, Sabrina is busy making her dream man. She casts a spell to bring the best parts of Harvey and the best parts of Nick into one body. The guy, made of candle wax, is slowly growing in her bathtub when a real-life dreamboat shows up at school. His name is Lucas and he's a transfer student who has come to join Baxter High's swim team. He seems to be everything Sabrina is looking for at the moment, but she begins to have these weird dreams... maybe because the Weird is already working its ways on her mind. She can't stop drinking water and, in school, when she attempts to dissect a squid, she recoils in intense pain. Lucas brings her home where she then attempts to make out with him only to scare the crap out of him when her tongue turns into a hard tentacle.

Ambrose, who's become an unofficial doctor this season, casts a magic x-ray on Sabrina and finds a gross squid monster hiding among Sabrina's intestines. His first attempt to get it out (i.e. cutting her open) fails. So, he turns to the water witch, who drains as much water out of Sabrina without killing her. With little water, the carcass of the Weird spills out of her mouth voluntarily. Ambrose declares it dead, which is silly because he just earlier told everyone the Eldritch Terrors cannot be killed. Lo and behold, it's still alive. It's essence just fused with Sabrina's consciousness. There's an incident at school when Sabrina, now controlled by the Weird, psychically takes over everyone in her class. Ambrose intervenes and puts everyone to sleep. Now comes the harder part of separating their minds. He taps the witch of rot to rot Sabrina's brain, similar to how they deprived the Weird of water, but this obviously threatens to leave Sabrina as a mindless vegetable. Nick comes to be by her side out of concern and helps Sabrina focus on The Sound of Music lyrics to keep her sanity as visions of the Weird threaten to take hold. Finally, the Weird's consciousness is expunged and trapped in the body of a squid floating in a tank. Ambrose freezes the Terror, trapping it in a block of ice. Another Terror down, five more to go.

Elsewhere, in Hell, Caliban reveals himself to be the backstabbing leach he always was. He's secretly working with the Plague Kings to steal the throne. With Sabrina and Lucifer out visiting the circles of Hell, he casts a spell on Lilith to kill the baby. The baby sprouts within her belly and threatens to kill her if she doesn't give birth. She teleports to the Academy, asking the coven's help. Zelda, Hilda, and the witches use the power of Hecate to bear the pain of childbirth so that Lilith can push out baby Adam. When Caliban learns the child isn't yet dead, he sends the kings to make nice with the coven in order to get close enough to kidnap the babe. Roz foresees this plan and instead the coven rechannels that pain of childbirth on the kings. One actually dies from it, and the other escapes back to Hell to report back to Caliban. Zelda offers Lilith and Adam sanctuary at the Academy, promising to shield them even from Lucifer.

Episode 4, "The Imp of the Perverse"

DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Now, the fourth Eldritch Terror doesn't appear to be sentient, not in any way that is apparent. The Imp of the Perverse appears as a golden statue of an imp and it has the power to alter reality — to "pervert" reality — by granting any wish imaginable to the bearer. A supernatural trinket salesman arrives at Blackwood's church to sell magical wares. One of his trinkets is the Imp of the Perverse. It's unclear who this man is exactly or how he came to possess the imp, but he's not selling the imp. So, Blackwood steals it from him and throws him out.

Sabrina, in an attempt to find her new identity, is campaigning for Baxter High co-president with Roz when her running mate gets a telepathic message from Prudence. She sees a vision of Blackwood taking the imp but wants to kill him herself. She grabs her swords and teleports to the church, but before she can stab him, Blackwood wishes into existence a reality in which he's always been emperor of Greendale. It's a very House of M situation, for the X-Men crowd. Baxter High has been warped into a cadet academy for Blackwood's youth forces, adorned with authoritarian Hitler-esque imagery. The Academy is now an art school. Witches and witchcraft are outlawed. The town now has a very medieval, witch hunt vibe. Prudence is now a lieutenant of Blackwood's army, and Harvey and Billy are head cadets. Initially, it appears Sabrina and Roz are the only ones who've been able to retain their memories. They theorize it's because they both had direct physical contact with Eldritch Terrors. Not helping their cause, though, is that Sabrina is public enemy No. 1. So, she's forced to disguise herself with glasses because, as we know, glasses are the universal magic trick to make someone unrecognizable.

Sabrina and Roz sit through one of Wardwell's classes and are forced to learn about this perverted history Blackwood has cooked up. Then, the man himself arrives with his entourage. His spies have told him there's a witch among the students. He accuses Robin, who uses his speedster powers to flee, and then he turns his attention to Theo, who spoke up in Robin's defense. Blackwood carts him away, but leaves us with a choice line about witches flying on broomsticks and dropping "spell bombs" on Greendale.

After school, Sabrina and Roz make their way to the Spellman home, where they find Ambrose fleeing town. He has no recollection of ever having a cousin, or none that he's saying. The house has been defaced, branded with the symbol that accuses him of witchcraft, and he's getting the heck out of here. With little options left, the pair decide to split up: Sabrina will go to the Academy and Roz will try to get through to Harvey. Before Blackwood's wish, Roz came clean to Harvey about being a witch, something he had trouble digesting because, you know, he already dated a witch and it didn't go so well. In this new reality, she tries to get through to him again, but when she claims to be a witch and that he once dated Sabrina, he gets aggressive. Roz leaves with little hope for the man he has become. Sabrina, meanwhile, finds Aunt Zelda in her office at the Academy. She reveals herself with magic and tries using a spell to restore her aunt's memories. While it appears to be working, Blackwood makes another surprise appearance. Having been tipped off by his spies once again, he's come to look for illegal art and literature hiding at the school. He and Nick get into it when Blackwood notices the pupil not singing along with the rest of the school choir. Because of this, Nick is later arrested when Blackwood finds degenerate items.

When the coast is clear, Sabrina gets through the Zelda. She mentions her aunt's old familiar, a beagle whom she considered her soulmate and is now a taxidermy fixture on her table. Zelda instructs Sabrina to go to Dr. Cee's bookstore and ask for a specific book. Doing so will reveal some people who might be able to help her. Meanwhile, Ambrose is about to leave town but is terrified of the stories Blackwood told the people about what lies beyond Greendale's border — plague, dragons, and the like. But when he drives past the town's welcome sign, his memories return. Sitting close by is the trinket salesman. He tells him Blackwood stole the imp from him and perverted reality. He then gives Ambrose a different artifact that might help: the Omphalos Stone, the stone that the titan Kronos swallowed to create the center of the universe. It goes by another name, the stone of reality. Ambrose hopes to use this to restore what was, but the salesman warns that should he return to Greendale, he will have mere seconds before his mind becomes perverted again. So, Ambrose has to find Sabrina as quickly as possible, give her the stone, and tell her what to do before losing his memories. Fortunately, speedster Robin is listening close by and runs up to help.

At Dr. Cee's, Sabrina and Roz find Hilda. She asks for the book and her aunt brings her to a secret back room where lies the resistance, a group of people fighting back against Blackwood's regime. Wardwell and Carl are among them. So is Agatha. Something happened to her when Blackwood perverted reality that restored her mind from madness. Like Sabrina and Roz, she too has her memories. She explains what Blackwood did with the imp and that she's been pretending to be insane as not to draw suspicion. Ambrose and Robin arrive soon after with the stone, only his mind becomes perverted before he can finish telling her how to use it. He did say though it was obvious which gives Hilda an idea. Maybe they eat the stone, just like Kronos did. She makes a soup out of the stone, which turns out to be highly effective. "Stone soup for everyone!" (That's a direct quote and another reason why we'll miss Sabrina.)

In order to fix reality itself, Agatha says they must destroy the imp. And they should do so quickly because the next day, Blackwood will be executing accused witches. Sabrina goes to the Academy to awaken Zelda and the coven. Meanwhile, Harvey and Billy show up at Dr. Cee's to look for illegal activity. Harvey finds Roz hiding among the resistance in the back room, but he only arrests Roz in order to save everyone else. Another hitch to their plan comes when Prudence reveals Agatha's true condition to Blackwood and she too is condemned to the executioner.

The next day, all the accused are lined up to die. The community watches in what once was the coven's condemned church as Prudence piles stone after stone on top of Nick, hoping to force a confession of witchcraft out of him. Sabrina can't take it anymore and intervenes. With Blackwood distracted, Ambrose casts a spell to destroy the imp statue, but it turns out to be a fake. Sabrina throws the Omphalos Stone at Blackwood's head, which disorients him and sends a ripple through reality itself. The "woke witches," as Sabrina called them, use their magic to hold Blackwood in place as Harvey turns on the executioner and Roz and Mambo Marie use their powers to snap Prudence out of the perversion. With the Sentinels back to full power, they reveal you have to wish on the imp statue, not destroy it, to restore reality. They believe the real statue to be in a safe at Dorian's. Robin speeds over to retrieve it, but that too proves to be a fake. They then realize the imp would be close to Blackwood at all times. The only thing that hasn't left his side has been Anubis, his guard dog. Sabrina places her hands on the animal and makes a wish. Success! Reality reverts back to the moment Blackwood was about to make the wish, only this time Prudence drives her sword through his chest. Because he bears the mark of Cain, he cannot die. So, instead, she cuts off his head and brings it back to the Academy.

All is better than it was because Harvey remedies his relationship with Roz, she and Sabrina run their school president campaign as witches ("powerful, disruptive women"), and Nick reveals he still has feelings for Sabrina.

Episode 5, "Deux Ex Machina"

DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Worlds crashing into each other is an appropriate metaphor for the utter chaos that is Sabrina this season. There are so many subplots happening at the same time, and they all weave together as subtly as… two worlds on a collision course with each other. It’s so chaotic that the angel Metatron (played by The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh) now has to intervene to Marie Kondo the situation.

Let’s try to make sense of it. Baxter High student co-presidents Roz and Sabrina are trying to bring order to all their classmates’ requests, including fixing the astronomy club’s broken telescope. Prudence tries telepathically extracting information from Blackwood’s head about the next Eldritch Terror but can’t break into his mental vault. So, she recruits Roz to bring Blackwood’s decaying, maggot-infested body to the Academy so she can torture him. Nick used magic to become a transfer student at Baxter High and proclaims his love again for Sabrina. Lilith refuses to leave the same room at the Academy in order to protect baby Adam from future attacks. And Theo has a run-in with one of Robin’s hobgoblin friends, Moth. The condensed version of that particular subplot is that all the hobgoblins sense something terrible is heading for the mortal realm and are leaving forever. Robin wants Theo to come with him to the fae realm, but he won’t. So, Robin decides to stay, which then means Moth intervenes and warns Theo that the longer Robin stays in the mortal realm, the weaker he becomes until he’s no longer a hobgoblin. Theo then pulls a Harry and the Hendersons on Robin, and they break up

Now, for the world-ending main plot. Because two Sabrinas have been existing at the same time for so long, the cosmos is trying to correct itself. The mortal realm and the infernal realm are trying to merge with each other, forcing random things in Greendale to all of a sudden teleport to Hell, and vice versa. The Sabrinas finally have to come clean to the aunts, resulting in a summit between Zelda, Hilda, Ambrose, Lucifer, Caliban, and the doppelgängers to brainstorm a solution. Nick has been loitering at the Academy, having accidentally pled his case for romance to the wrong Sabrina, and he has an idea. In the same way magnets can both attract and repel each other depending on the charge, maybe they can direct opposing energies into Hell and earth to get them to pull apart. Their attempt fails when Ambrose and Mambo Marie realize the two realms are so firmly joined together that pulling them apart could end up destroying both in the process. If that weren’t enough, now other realms, including Heaven, are being pulled towards their own realms. Metatron has to intervene.

The angel, one that relies heavily on probabilities in factoring decisions, only has two options: either one of the Sabrinas dies or they both merge into one being. There’s no telling if this means they’ll lose all their memories or retain some. After consulting with themselves, the Sabrinas agree to merge but request time to celebrate their last moments. Metatron grants them six hours. The Sabrina of Hell wants to hang out with the Fright Club, so they perform a version of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” The Sabrina of Earth wants to spend her last moments getting it on with Nick. Meanwhile, Lucifer and Caliban realize Lilith is at the Academy. Hilda hid Adam away somewhere safe as Lilith tells Lucifer Caliban tried to have her killed. The Devil doesn’t care about her life and instead commands her to give up Adam in the next six hours.

With their time up, the Sabrinas lay down next to each other so Metatron can perform the merging ritual, but there’s something the angel hasn’t told them. Ambrose finally fixed the telescope and looked up the stars to see another Eldritch Terror approaching. This one is The Cosmic, which results in three parallel realities popping into existence and heading for a collision course with their realities. How Ambrose saw it with a telescope if they are other realms and not planets is beyond comprehension. The short of it is that Metatron knew about this threat but kept it from everyone should it influence their decision to proceed with the merging of Sabrinas. There’s a virtually unwatchable scene that plays out because it makes no sense: Metatron is obsessed with probabilities. Apparently, the probability of successfully merging the Sabrinas is just over 50 percent, and the probability of stopping the Terror with both of them alive is next to zero. If the merging fails, Metatron plans to kill one or both Sabrinas. So, naturally, everyone uses their magic to kill Metatron. Wonder what the False God thinks of that.

Now, there’s a new plan. They won’t have to kill a Sabrina, but they will have to sacrifice one by sending her to the alternate realm to balance the scales. They literally do Rock, Paper, Scissors, and Hell’s Sabrina is picked. Nick and Ambrose open up a wormhole in a mirror and Sabrina steps through to find herself in a reality that is very similar to her own, only there are some tweaks. For instance, her aunts are now played by original Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars Beth Broderick and Caroline Rheo. And there’s a laugh track, reminiscent of the ‘90s sitcom. Everyone just has to wait and see if the plan worked because, yes, there’s still a chance that they didn’t fix anything despite all of this chaos. Prudence goes to torture Blackwood for more information about how to stop The Cosmic, which suggests it didn’t work.

Meanwhile, Lucifer goes to retrieve Adam from Lilith, but it appears she killed the baby and cooked him into a meal for the Devil. It’s unclear if she did in fact kill him. She’s practically a demon. On the other hand, Hilda did hide the baby from Lucifer before. Maybe she did it again. In any case, Lucifer is so furious that instead of killing Lilith he strips her of her magic and immortality, and condemns her to live a mortal life with her guilt on earth.

Check back soon for more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina recaps.

