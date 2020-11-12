Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 's Luke Cook Welcomes First Child with Wife Kara Wilson: 'We All Cried'

Luke Cook/instagram Kara Wilson and Luke Cook

Luke Cook is a dad!

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor, 33, welcomed his first child — a son named Chaplin Benjamin Cook — with his wife, stylist Kara Wilson, on Wednesday, the couple announced on their respective Instagram accounts.

Cook shared the baby news alongside a black-and-white photo of himself cradling the newborn.

"Chaplin Benjamin Cook. Born 11/11/2020," he captioned the sweet shot. "Kara was brave. We all cried. He's a joy."

Wilson also commemorated the happy occasion with a post on her Instagram, sharing an emotional picture from the hospital bed moments following the delivery.

"Chaplin Benjamin Cook 💕 I’ve dreamt about what this moment would feel like for what seems like an eternity," she began in the caption. "To finally hold you in my arms for the first time. To stare at you. To take you in. To breathe you in. That smell...It’s what only my dreams have been made of. And now here you are."

"This little person, Our little person. Those little feet. Well...Huge feet. It’s been you in there this whole time. Love. Pure, unconditional, Heart shatteringly overwhelming Love," Wilson continued.

Addressing her baby boy, the new mom added, "Yesterday you made us a family, You made me a mother and you became our whole world. Thank you for choosing us to be your guides through this life. I am in heaven!"

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2019, first revealed news of Wilson's pregnancy this June.

"We're going to have a little baby! A little baby boy. And we’re very excited and a little bit scared but mostly very excited!" Cook shared on his Instagram. "The day we found out Kara was pregnant it was raining in LA and the world was going into a frenzied lockdown. I think we both felt a bit scared about what kind of big mean pandemic ridden world we were bringing a child into."

The Australian star continued, "But... despite all the crap, all the nonsense, all the mean people, all the people who eat with their mouth open, all the people who stand too close when they talk, all who don’t indicate when they drive... life is good. So damn right we’re bringing a baby into this world! And I will personally see to it and that he’s not mean, and he certainly WILL NOT eat with his mouth open. That is a guarantee."

In addition to gushing about her "beautiful Son," Wilson confirmed her marriage to Cook in her pregnancy announcement.

"I’ll forever be grateful that you chose us to be mum and dad," she wrote on her Instagram. "And to my beautiful husband, thank you for making me a mum and for being so excited to start this journey with me. I can’t wait to watch you be a father to our little boy. I hope he’s not as huge as you 😳."