‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Canceled By Netflix, Final Episodes To Debut Later This Year

Click here to read the full article.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end its run with its upcoming Part 4, which will be released in late 2020, leading to “a spooky, sexy & supernatural series finale,” Netflix announced Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Originally developed for the CW, the Riverdale offshoot migrated to Netflix when the streamer offered a two-season order. The seasons, referred to as Parts, ranged from 11 episodes, including a holiday special, in Part 1, 9 episodes in Part 2 and 8 each in parts 3 and 4.

More from Deadline

This is a typical lifespan for a successful recent Netflix scripted series; Ozark, one of the streamer’s most popular dramas, was just renewed for a fourth and final season. Sabrina‘s end date comes a few days after the other Riverdale offshoot, the CW’s Katy Keene, was canceled after one season.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” said developer, exec producer and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Story continues

Cast includes: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, developed the series, which is based on characters from Archie Comics. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.