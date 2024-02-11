Chilli Celebrates Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence’s 44th Birthday — See the Sweet Photo

The TLC singer and the actor have been dating since 2022

Randy Shropshire/Getty Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas has a sweet and simple message for her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence on his birthday!

On Sunday, the TLC singer, 52, posted a tribute to the Boy Meets World actor as he turned 44.

"HAPPY ADVENTUROUS BIRTHDAY, my Love❤️‍🔥💜❤️‍🔥," Chilli wrote alongside an image of herself with the actor on Instagram.

The couple appeared to be lounging on a picnic blanket after enjoying a meal. Lawrence sported a simple white shirt and had his arm around Chilli, who was wearing a hot pink top.

Chilli's longtime rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to PEOPLE in January 2023 that the pair began dating in late 2022. "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan said at the time.

In May 2023, Chilli opened up to PEOPLE about her romance with Lawrence.

"I never thought the name ‘Matthew’ would make me blush so much," she said, adding that she had seen some of Lawrence's projects before they began dating and "always thought he was cute."

She also hinted that she was optimistic about their long-term potential. "To this day, we have not had one argument," the "No Scrubs" singer said. "I'm like, 'Matthew, it's gonna happen one day, 'cause we're going to be together forever.' "

She added that she's not upset that she met Lawrence midway through their lives.

Matthew Lawrence/Instagram Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas

"When you go through more stuff, you really appreciate that person so much more. You cherish the relationship in a different way. I've never experienced anything like this," she said of her relationship with the Brotherly Love alum.

She and Lawrence rang in the new year in January by posting a photo on Instagram capturing them sharing a passionate kiss.

