Chillers Market Size to Hit USD 13.25 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.1%

Increasing Industrialization in Several Countries Across the World to Foster Chillers Market Growth. Massive Demand and Product Applications Across Diverse Industries to Spur Market Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chillers market is expected to experience significant growth due to advancements in product technology and expanding applications. In 2018, the market was valued at USD 9.65 billion and is projected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2019-2026, as stated in a report published by Fortune Business Insights.

Industry Development

Daikin launched its highly advanced and compact DZ chiller series with eco-friendly R134a and R-1234ze refrigerants.

Johnson Controls introduced the YORK YZ Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller fully optimize with next-generation low-global warming potential refrigerants.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 4.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 13.25 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 9.65 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and By Geography Growth Drivers Preventive Maintenance Is Resulting In Popularity Of Smart Chillers Increasing Infrastructure Development Is Resulting In Growth Of Chillers Market

Industrial Development Is Fueling the Chillers Market Growth

Screw Chillers Is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Product in The Market

Centrifugal Chillers Is Expected to Show Significant Growth in The Market

Petrochemicals & Chemicals Segment Is Resulting in The Growth of Chillers Market

Plastic Industry Is Driving the Chillers Demand Around the Globe

COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreaks across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Drivers & Restraints

Driven by High Product Demand, Market to Witness Several New Products

The growing industrialization in several countries across the world has led to an increase in the number of industrial manufacturing units. This, in turn, has led to a subsequent demand for the product. The increasing investment towards the development of chillers will yield several new products. In 2018, Daikin announced the launch of new product to its range of chillers. The company introduced a new series of highly advanced and compact DZ chillers. The products were equipped with eco-friendly features, a factor that will lead to rapid adoption for the device in the coming years. The report identifies several product launches, similar to Daikin’s latest range of chillers and gauges the impact of these products on the market.

Report Coverage

Chillers are used in large commercial and industrial spaces, where a huge amount of heat is generated. The mechanism of a chiller is to generate cold water and circulate it through tubes, subsequently dehumidifying the vapor. This helps regulate the temperature inside the space. In larger spaces, air conditioners tend to have lesser impact. Since chillers can be used as an excellent alternative to air conditioners, they will witness huge demand in the coming years. The growing demand in several industrial sectors will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

Daikin

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Polaris Industries Australasia

LG Electronics

Midea

Dunham-Bush Americas

Chongqing General Industry Co., Ltd.

Carrier Corporation

The Danfoss Group

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Dominant Market

The report classifies the market based on regional demographics into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific will witness highest product demand due to the rapidly rising industrialization. Improving industrial facilities and high investment in betterment of existing industrial infrastructures will aid growth of the market in this region. The exceptional demand for chillers in densely populated countries such as China and India will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in this region. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 4.84 Bn.

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Chillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Screw Chillers Scroll Chillers Centrifugal Chillers Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Chemicals & Petrochemicals Food & Beverages Plastics Rubber Medical and Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Chillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Screw Chillers Scroll Chillers Centrifugal Chillers Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Chemicals & Petrochemicals Food & Beverages Plastics Rubber Medical and Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value) United States Canada



TOC Continued...!

FAQ’s

How big is the Chillers Market?

The global Chillers Market size was estimated at USD 9.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.25 billion in 2026

What is the Chillers Market growth?

The global Chillers Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2026

