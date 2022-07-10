Chill out on the Trinity and take in some cool tunes at ‘Rockin the River’

Chill out in a lazy river and rock out with some cool tunes for the “Rockin the River: Live on the Trinity Summer Music and Tubing Series,” which kicks off Thursday, July 14 at Panther Island.

The concert series features 15 bands over five weeks, ranging from Texas country acts to a little rock and soul.

And you grab the coolest seat in town while lounging in an inner tube on the Trinity.

Concert admission is free, and you can bring your own tube or rent one for $6. Parking is $10 at the grassy lot by the festival. Gates open at 5 p.m. and shows open at 5:15 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 11.

Limited series VIP passes are available for $475 and include two VIP parking passes, four weekly wristbands and tubes, food and drinks, access to shaded areas and a special VIP guest.

To purchases VIP passes or for more information, go to rockintheriverfw.com.

The series lineup (all concerts on Thursdays):

July 14: The Texas Gentlemen with Bubba Bellin and Ginny Mac

July 21: John Baumann with David Beck’s Tejano Weekend and Lorena Leigh

July 28: Triston Marez with Austin English and Squeezebox Bandits

Aug. 4: Kyle Park with Seth James and Bencjones

Aug. 11: Dirty River Boys with Peterson Bros

Remember to bring sunscreen, water shoes, towels and lawn chairs ... and your credit card, because the events are cash-free. Lockers are available to rent for $5.

Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium

Texans sure do love their trucks.

So what better place to showcase some tricked-up versions than expansive AT&T Stadium in Arlington?

JerryWorld will be the home of some of the coolest and baddest custom trucks from all over the country when it hosts the inaugural Summer Truckin Nationals, July 15-17.

More than 2,000 custom vehicles will be displayed, including lifted and lowered trucks, jeeps and even custom golf carts. Dozens of vendors will also be on hand, plus a food truck court.

Truck show spectator admission is $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and under are free with an adult pass.

Story continues

The event also includes two nights of music concerts starting at 7 p.m.

“Noche de Fiesta,” featuring La Energia Norteña, DJ Zeta, Milicia Del Rancho and Banda Reyna De Reynas, is on tap Friday, July 15. “Best of Country Music’s Rising Stars,” including Chase Matthew, Sean Stemaly, David J and Bailey Zimmerman, is scheduled for Saturday, July 16.

General admission tickets for the Friday night concert start at $42, and $38 for Saturday’s show.

Free stadium parking is provided with all concert and spectator tickets.

For all tickets, go to seatgeek.com/summer-truckin-nationals-tickets. For more information on the Summer Truckin Nationals, go to stntexas.com.

Dollar hot dogs, drinks and admission at Lone Star Park

Looking for some inexpensive fun in DFW?

Check out Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie on Saturday, July 16 when it hosts “Dollar Day and Summer Turf Festival” at the horse racing track.

Lone Star Park is rolling out throwback prices as general admission, programs, sodas, popcorn and beer costs $1 each. Parking is free. The $1 general admission provides access to Level 1 at the track.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. for the Summer Turf Festival, which features four stakes turf races starting at 11 a.m.

The thoroughbred racing season at Lone Star Park continues through Sunday, July 24.

For tickets, race schedule and more information, go to lonestarpark.com.