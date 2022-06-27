Chill Medicated is Releasing 4 New and Improved Cannabis-Derived Topicals

DETROIT, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chill Medicated is dedicated to fighting inflammation and body pain, one body rub at a time. Chill is introducing four new and improved body rubs that help reduce muscle and joint aches. The new formulas offer more medicine for the same price. Their CBD and CBD-THC blend body rubs are powerful pain relievers that are applied to the skin and deliver relief right where the pain is while not getting the user high.

"We're able to make even more powerful, more effective products at the same price," Ryli Kant, Director of Marketing for Chill Medicated. "So we did. Rather than making higher profits, we're passing the benefits on to our customers in the form of stronger medicines at the same prices to provide them with reliable relief."

Chill Medicated's CBD Body Rub, which is legal in all 50 states, contains 2000 mg of pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory CBD. Made with all-natural ingredients, this is a safe and effective way to reduce pain in muscles and joints.

RELAX Body Rub contains 500 mg of THC and 500 mg of CBD. In 10 to 15 minutes, this rub delivers the powerful pain relief of THC without the high. It's perfect for moderate aches and pains when one doesn't want to take another pill.

MAXX Body Rub contains 1000 mg of THC and 1000 mg of CBD. Ideal for helping with chronic pain, this rub delivers soothing relief quickly. Non-addictive and easy to use, it's the perfect choice for anyone whose pain simply won't go away.

EXTREME X Body Rub helps mitigate intense pain . 2000 mg of THC and 2000 mg of CBD make this a powerhouse for anyone suffering from extreme levels of pain anywhere in the body.

"Our mission is to relieve pain, inflammation, skin conditions, and other ailments with natural ingredients and the powerful medicines that cannabis provides us," Kant said. "By keeping our body rubs all-natural, we help to change lives and move those in pain away from pain medications and other undesired methods of pain relief in a safe and effective way. Having the opportunity to increase the quality of life for those who are suffering is what drives us to continue doing what we do best."

Chill Medicated is dedicated to providing high-quality, natural, plant-based wellness with a curated collection of cannabis-derived topicals. Pain may be inevitable, but suffering most definitely isn't - with Chill Medicated! Their focus is strictly centered on providing the world with only the highest quality of topicals at an accessible price.

This drop released on Friday, June 24 and is available at select Michigan dispensaries

