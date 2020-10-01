Chilis Has A $5 Halloween Margarita That's Topped With A Fake Spider

From Delish

October is finally here and that means your house should be instantly transformed into a spooky paradise by sundown. Chop, chop! OK, if the thought of decorating for Halloween doesn't exactly thill you (especially this year), let Chili's take your mind off it with a $5 Halloween cocktail complete with its own spooky decoration.

Chili's $5 Marg of the Month for October is a called a Spider Bite ‘Rita and it's every bit as spooky and delicious as you might imagine. It's made with Cointreau, Lunazal Blanco tequila, fresh sour mix, and blackberry syrup, making it a super dreamy color that you can see in the photo above. The best part is it's garnished with a fake spider on top (while supplies of these little guys last, that is!). When you're done sipping your drink and finally get out the fake spiderwebs, this guy will look perfect on your mantle.

Even better than the booze inside this drink or the little friend that sits on top of it is the price tag. Like all of Chili's Marg of the Months, this 'rita is only $5. You can sip on this drink the entire month of October, and it's available for dine-in meals as well as carryout in restaurants where that's permissible. But once Halloween is over, well, we'll be preparing for a new delicious and festive drink and your chance to score one of these will gone faster than you can say scary movie marathon.

You Might Also Like