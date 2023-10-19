What is a chilicuterie board and why is it fall’s newest trend?

It’s October and fall trends are reigning supreme all around us. Whether you’re grabbing a package of Trader Joe’s beloved seasonal scented candles or adding splashes of orange to your home decor: we’re all living for fall. But, there’s a new fall trend in town: the chilicuterie board.

You may have heard of it or seen appetizing photos on IG but the chilicuterie board is a thing of beauty for all chili lovers. Think of themed charcuterie boards but in this case, it’s a chili board.

Fall trends are a big hit especially when they’re centered around good food. Imagine digging into this spread when you have guests over on a chilly fall evening. Instagram is full of this new fall trend and I’m sure it’ll just get more popular the colder it gets.

With fall comes soup season and chili is a soup (yes, it is). The star of your board is the chili. Then, you fill the rest with toppings, dippings and anything else you enjoy alongside your hot and delicious chili. Plus, if you have room for it on your board, you can even stack some disposable paper bowls so that clean-up is a breeze. No one wants to scrape dried chili off of ten different bowls.

Corn bread, shredded cheese, spicy peppers, crackers and the list goes on and on. How you enjoy your chili is up to you. The chilicuterie board makes it easy to have everything within reach and create the perfect bowl of chili.

As the weather gets colder, you might be planning fall menus for dinner parties and get-togethers. Charcuterie boards are pretty easy to put together, they’re low-maintenance since your guests can grab whatever is in front of them and they are a feast for the eyes—which just means that your dinner table looks awesome.

Will you be making chilicuterie boards for the chili lovers in your life?