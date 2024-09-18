Chile's Colo Colo avoids a home loss and draws River Plate 1-1 in Copa Libertadores

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Carlos Palacios scored a goal in the second half on Tuesday and Chile's Colo Colo avoided a home loss with a 1-1 draw against River Plate in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match.

Germán Pezzella put the visitors ahead in the 43rd minute but Palacios leveled with a goal in the 61st minute.

The second leg will be played next Tuesday at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

River Plate will have to take on Boca Juniors next weekend in Argentina league play before facing the Chileans in the second leg.

Both teams finished the match with 10 players after Maximiliano Falcon and Paulo Diaz were sent off in the 90th.

Marcelo Gallardo, who led River Plate to the Copa Libertadores titles in 2015 and 2018, reached 100 matches as a coach in the tournament, the third best of all-time behind Luis Cubilla (104) and Gabriel Uribe (116).

The winner will play the winner of the series between reigning champion Fluminense and Atletico Mineiro, who are playing on Wednesday.

In the other quarterfinal series, Sao Paulo will play against Botafogo while Flamengo takes on Peñarol.

