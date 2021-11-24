5G-suitable frequencies auctioned in Chile

Sydney, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Chile-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





The leading player in the fixed broadband market is Liberty Latin Americ’a local unit VTR, with a 31% share of subscribers as of mid-2021. It is closely followed by Movistar (which itself had been the market leader until 2015). Four ISPs control about 78% of the market, while numerous other players compete for the remaining 12%.



In a bid to strengthen their ability to compete more effectively, América Móvil and Liberty Global (via Liberty Latin America) recently agreed to combine their respective Chilean businesses in a 50:50 joint venture. The deal required approval from competition authorities, which is likely to be granted given that in many respects the services to be offered under the JV are complementary, and there would not be a significant reduction in the number of players in either of the key markets involved. Claro itself has less than 12% of the fixed broadband market.



Key developments:



Regulator completes multi-band 5G spectrum auction, agrees to SpaceX providing its Starlink satellite broadband service;



América Móvil and Liberty Latam agree to combine their respective Chilean businesses VTR and Claro Chile in a 50:50 JV;



Chile makes progress with its ten-satellite National Satellite System;



América Móvil approves plan to spin off towers and passive infrastructure in Latin America;



Telefónica Empresas contracted for the final stretch of the country’s National Fibre Optic initiative;



Regulator contracts for 398 free Wi-Fi zones in different parts of Chile;



More than 8,300 schools receive free broadband as part of the ‘Connectivity for Education 2030’ project;



Roaming fees between Argentina and Chile abolished;



Humboldt submarine cable project to link Chile with New Zealand and Australia;



Report update includes the regulator’s market data update to June 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q3 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.









Companies mentioned in this report

American Tower Corporation, VTR, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), Claro Chile, Ericsson, GTD Group (including Telsur, GTD Manquehue, Telesat, Telcoy), Huawei, DirecTV, CTR, CMET/Cable Central, Entel Chile, Grupo GTD, Mundo Pacifico, TuVes HD, Nextel, Nokia, VTR, Virgin Mobile, Falabella, Globalcom, WOM.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Chile-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Story continues

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665



