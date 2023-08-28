Chile launches probe into deadly mining accidents at Anglo American, Minera ACF

SANTIAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chile's government has sent officials to investigate accidents at two mines in the South American country's metropolitan and Tarapaca regions and resulted in the deaths of three workers, it said on Sunday.

Newly appointed mining minister Aurora Williams is closely monitoring the inspections, her ministry said in a statement.

The country's mining and geology service over the weekend announced on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, the deaths of two workers at Anglo American's Los Bronces copper mine some 40 miles (64 km) from the capital Santiago, and one at Minera ACF, which produces iodine and nitrate in the northern Tarapaca region.

Anglo American did not immediately respond to a request for commend while Minera ACF could not be reached.

"The Mining Ministry expresses its heartfelt condolences to the workers' families and co-workers," the ministry said in the statement, adding that it called on the mining firms to further reflect on the value of safety in their operations. (Reporting by Fabian Cambrero; Writing by Sarah Morland; editing by Diane Craft)