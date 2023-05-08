Chile President Gabriel Boric Reels as Far-Right Surges in Key Vote for Constitutional Rewrite

(Bloomberg) -- Chilean voters delivered a humiliating blow to President Gabriel Boric’s administration as right-wing parties secured a veto-proof majority on the Constitutional Council that will spearhead the latest attempt to write a new charter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Center-right and far-right candidates together won 33 sets on the council in an election on Sunday, above the three-fifths majority needed to push through articles at will, political analysis website DecideChile reported based on preliminary data from electoral body Servel. Left-wing contenders obtained 17 spots, while one seat went to an indigenous representative.

The vote highlights a political sea-change in the South American nation as it lurches back to the right, roughly three years after civil unrest brought much of the country to a standstill amid demands for greater equality and improved social services. A prior attempt to rewrite the charter was overwhelmingly rejected in a September referendum out of concern it went to far to the left, overhauling the foundations of Chile’s free-market economy, giving indigenous groups greater autonomy and weakening political checks and balances.

“The bad results for the government have to do with Boric’s mismanagement and his inability to take care of people’s day-to-day problems,” said Kenneth Bunker, a political analyst at consulting firm Politico Tech Global. “Today people are much more concerned about security, immigration and the economy.”

Chilean assets are likely to rally on Monday as the vote removes the last remaining concerns over radical changes to the constitution.

“The election result will cause relevant strengthening in the Chilean peso, a rise in the stock market and a drop in short-term swap rates,” said Jorge Selaive, chief economist at Scotiabank Chile. “Still, it will create enormous challenges to political dialogue.”

Story continues

The results serve as a harsh reality check for Boric’s left-wing administration as it seeks to revive its progressive agenda, including plans to increase taxes on the rich, lift pensions and strengthen public services.

The government has said that the results of the agenda won’t affect its reform agenda. Earlier on Sunday, Boric told reporters that the election represents an advance for the country and is a “historic opportunity” for reconciliation.

The results also confirm the rise of the far-right Partido Republicano, whose list obtained the highest number of votes even as it criticizes the charter rewrite, far eclipsing traditional conservative parties. It will stoke expectations that the party’s founder, Jose Antonio Kast, will run again for the nation’s presidency after he lost to Boric in 2021.

“Today we will start to reconstruct and recover our country,” Kast said in televised remarks. “Today Chile has also defeated a failed government.”

Fading Reaction

The elected body will take up work on an outline of the new constitution written by a committee of 24 experts chosen by congress earlier this year. It will be able to approve and modify articles over a period of four months starting in June.

Voters will decide whether to back or reject the new charter in a national referendum on Dec. 17.

The election results may anger many on the left who had demanded a new constitution to placate the social uprising in late 2019. That push for change led to Boric’s rise from student protest leader to head of state.

“The likelihood of rejection in the referendum is higher than ever, because the center-left was excluded,” said Klaus Kaempfe, portfolio solutions director at Credicorp Capital. “The market will react positively to the result, but this effect will fade over time both because government reforms will be more important and because of the likelihood of a rejected draft at year’s end.”

--With assistance from Ian Fisher.

(Re-casts story with election results starting in the first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.