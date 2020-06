A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile early on Wednesday morning, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 145 km (90 miles), GFZ added.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the earthquake was about 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

https://twitter.com/VivianGonzalez7/status/1268086604507353089

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

