SANTIAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank on Wednesday revised its 2020 GDP projection to a range of -4.5% to -5.5%, from -5.5% to -7.5% previously, amid "signs of stabilisation" following the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank said it saw inflation at 2.4% for 2020, up from a previous projection of 2% and within its 2% to 4% target range, and the copper price at $2.70 per pound. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)