🚨 Chile and Argentina name starting XIs for Copa América showdown

We have a mouth-watering meeting on Tuesday, as Chile and Argentina meet in Group A’s late blockbuster.

Here are how the two teams line up, with star men Alexis Sanchez and Lionel Messi both earning nods.

The duo have plenty of experience hashing it out on the pitch having met in the 2015 and 2016 Copa América finals – both of which Chile won on penalties.

Chile XI: Bravo, Díaz, Lichnovsky, Suazo, Isla, Pulgar, Echeverría, Osorio, Dávila, Alexis Sánchez, Vargas.

Argentina XI: Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo, Alexis, Nicolás González; Messi, Julián Álvarez.

This meeting is the toughest on paper for either side during the group stages, meaning whoever wins tonight could have a big chance at topping the group.