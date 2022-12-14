Children's Hospital program a 'lifeline' for families facing touch choices

When Shawn Cheatham’s 11-year-old son was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease a year and a half ago, his family faced tough treatment decisions.

“It was a pretty harrowing time for his mom and I. We didn’t know much about the disease, and we kind of felt like we were in free fall,” Cheatham said Tuesday at London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Children’s Hospital.

After a consult with their family doctor, Cheatham and Sarah, his wife, were paired with a gastrointestinal (GI) team at LHSC and introduced to a decision coach with its pediatric “shared decision-making” program for parents facing challenging medical choices for children.

“The program,” Cheatham said, “was a bit of a lifeline.”

“It allowed us to step back from the immediacy of it . . . and gave us some room to explore the options in a safe environment where we could have some discussions with (the program’s decision coach) about our fears and concerns.”

Since launching in 2018, the shared decision-making program at Children’s Hospital has supported more than 200 families — like the Cheathams — in London and beyond.

The coaching service offers families unbiased medical expertise and outlines steps on how to make difficult — and often complex — health-care decisions for patients, said Bonnie Wooten, the program’s decision coach.

“I'm outside the circle of care, so I come to you as a parent in an objective manner,” she said.

The coaching service creates a “more structured” decision-making process while considering the family’s cultural values and socio-economic barriers, said Craig Campbell, project lead and physician department co-executive.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that we can say, every family in Children’s Hospital has the opportunity to walk away from a health-care decision satisfied, feeling like it was individualized . . . taking into account some of the things that frankly, we don’t always take into account as well,” such as their preferences, experiences and their values, he said.

A critical part of the program is education awareness for health care providers, Campbell said, noting he and Wooten give presentations and run workshops to promote the collaborative approach.

“We’re trying to make sure people are thoughtful about using these techniques and thinking about shared decision-making in their day-to-day work, even if the decision coach doesn’t get directly involved,” he said.

Campbell and Wooten’s program earned them the national excellence in service delivery award from Muscular Dystrophy Canada earlier this year, a recognition Wooten said they were “very honoured and humbled” to receive.

Now age 13, Cheatham’s son is responding to his treatment well and is growing “like a foot a day.”

“The goal is to make sure that he doesn’t think about this. He needs to be 13 and live his life,” Cheatham said.

cleon@postmedia.com

twitter.com/CalviatLFPress

The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press