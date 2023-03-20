Children of working parents may commit crime later in life, Tory MP suggests

Children of working parents may commit crime later in life, a Tory MP suggested as he called on ministers to give mothers and fathers more choice when it comes to childcare.

Nick Fletcher criticised the Chancellor’s pledge for an expansion of free childcare provision, insisting “part of this £4 billion could be used to provide some choice to parents to give them the option to stay at home or to go to work”.

The MP for Don Valley argued people should spend time with their children when they are young or they might end up “in the headmaster’s office, with the social worker, with the police or with the judge”.

He said: “I am a social conservative. I believe the best person to look after our children is mum, dad, maybe nana, grandad… but family.

“I know it’s tough for many out there. I know some have no choice and I am judging no-one on their choices or the position that they find themselves in.”

Mr Fletcher went on: “I am sure we all think we have important jobs especially in this place, but we should never devalue the job of being a great parent.

“I was always told when I was bringing my children up ‘spend time with your kids when they are young or you will be forced to spend time with them when they are older’.

“By that they meant in the headmaster’s office, with the social worker, with the police or with the judge if they stray.

“We don’t want that for any child. So let’s do all we can to embrace family life.”

Mr Fletcher made his comments during the continuation of the Budget debate in the Commons.

It is not the first time he has raised concerns over young people turning into crime.

In November 2021, the Tory MP said that casting women in film and TV roles that have traditionally been occupied by men is leaving boys with criminals for role models.