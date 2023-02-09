Children find watching kissing on TV with their parents more cringeworthy than sex scenes

A kissing scene in Bridgerton, which - according to British Board of Film Classification research - is likely to leave children embarrassed when watching such sequences with their parents - Liam Daniel/Netflix

Children are more embarrassed by watching kissing on television with their parents than they are when viewing sex scenes, a poll by the official censor has found.

More than half of children - 54 per cent - aged 12-19 felt that kissing scenes during films were the most awkward when watching them with their parents, according to the research for the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

By contrast, 40 per cent of older teenagers admitted sex scenes were the most cringeworthy when watching them with their parents. It was followed by nudity at 32 per cent, rude humour at 30 per cent and sexual references at 30 per cent.

In face of such awkward moments in front of the screen, teenagers tended to use distraction rather than diversion tactics. Nearly half - 45 per cent - said they just sat in silence and a similar proportion, 44 per cent, went onto their phone. Seventeen per cent admitted they even covered their eyes.

Only a quarter broke the ice by making a joke, with nine per cent striking up a conversation, nine per cent leaving the room and seven per cent changing the channel. The tactic of making a cup of tea was adopted by just four per cent.

Enhanced ratings feature

The findings were published on Thursday to coincide with BBFC’s launch of an enhanced ratings feature on its website and app to give families advance notice on what a film may contain - and therefore help to avoid those moments of potential awkwardness.

It follows research by the BBFC that showed 80 per cent of parents and nearly 70 per cent of children said it would be helpful to know more about what a film contained.

The move is being supported by a podcast by German comedian Henning Wehn, who recalled watching Trainspotting with his father.

“There’s obviously quite a lot of nudity and swearing and drug-taking, and well - neither of us knew quite where to look,” he said.

“We haven’t got the kettle in Germany. It’s not like, oh my god, make a cup of tea - so that option was taken from us.”

Story continues

Parents more likely to break the ice

The research showed parents were most embarrassed if sex scenes came on while watching a film with their children. Two-thirds said they created maximum awkwardness, followed by nudity at 41 per cent, sexual references at 40 per cent, bad language at 38 per cent and kissing at 31 per cent.

Parents were also more likely to try to break the ice, despite the risk of such a tactic backfiring. More than a third - 35 per cent - said their preferred reaction was to make a joke, followed by 26 per cent striking up a conversation. Just a fifth used distraction techniques like sitting in silence.

David Austin, BBFC’s chief executive, said the new ratings feature was designed for busy parents. “Imagine that you’re in a cinema queue and you’ve got no time to read even a couple of paragraphs about what’s in a film,” he said.

“We’re now showing the age rating with dots to indicate strength of content issues, so that parents can see what a film contains at a glance, and why it received a particular age rating.”