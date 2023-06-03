Children’s Trust, Miami-Dade County help kids get ready for a healthy, productive, safe summer

For parents and caregivers, memories of summers spent on family vacations, taking a dip for hours at public pools, or even just hanging out in the neighborhood from morning to evening often represent the happiest times of their lives. Parents yearn to give those same memories and experiences to their own children, but times are different and there is more to consider these days.

Of course, summer still beckons as a break from the rest of the year’s school and work schedules. Fun and respite are, and should be, among the top priorities. But keeping kids academically sharp and physically fit should also be part of that list. And maybe, most important, feeling healthy and mentally sound.

The days of scooting off to work and leaving kids under the care of a teen sibling or a neighbor to let them explore the neighborhood alone and make mischief are less common, and not always advisable.

Fortunately, there are all kinds of safe, engaging and educational summer camps and experiences that can provide children with the same sense of magical wonder that their parents experienced.

Along with memories, these experiences can keep your children progressing on their journey to adulthood, without shortchanging their childhood.

Getting campy

In the bustling metropolis of South Florida, the importance of summer camps for kids cannot be overstated as they provide children with a chance to make friends and work on their social skills, while offering parents a safe and secure place for their little ones while they continue to work.

There is an increased focus on education as well, so children don’t succumb to the “summer slide” in their academic pursuits. Some research shows that over the summer, children in grades 1-8 could lose as much as a third of what they learned the previous school year.

To help combat this, The Children’s Trust and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) have partnered for a third year to create Summer 305, a program that brings certified public school teachers into camps to give academic instruction as part of weekly activities.

While educational instruction during summer camp might not a great selling point for kids, rest assured that they will have plenty of fun doing more traditional camp activities like sports, dance and general playtime that also help with their physical fitness. Studies have found that children can be less active during the summer months, with more time spent sitting and resting than during the school year. Summer camps help reverse that through structured activities that help them be more active.

Kids enjoy toasting marshmallows over a campfire at EcoAdventures summer camp, run by Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces.

Parents now have hundreds of options to choose from when it comes to low or no-cost summer camp programs in Miami-Dade.

With so many options, however, selecting the right summer camp for your children can be a daunting task.

Parents should carefully consider the following before making a decision: camp’s location and history, operating hours, staff composition, safety protocols, and activity focus to ensure they align with both the parents’ and children’s needs and interests.

To help parents navigate summer camp options, The Children’s Trust, Miami-Dade County and M-DCPS have worked together to establish the More Summer Camp Choices initiative. By accessing the 211 Miami Helpline at 2-1-1 or visiting 211miami.org/summercamps, operated by JCS, parents can access a comprehensive list of 276 funded summer camps provided by The Trust, as well as 475 camp sites offered by the county and at least 160 by the school system.

This valuable resource will greatly aid parents in finding the best summer camp for their children.

Impact on Mental health

The right summer camp will keep kids learning, in shape and engaged, all of which will do wonders for their mental health. Despite the rise in digital consumption and other challenges posed in a post-pandemic world, summer break remains a magical time for most children. It offers a much-needed respite from the pressures and anxieties of the school year, allowing their minds and bodies to relax.

Scientifically, there are reasons why kids tend to be in better spirits and enjoy improved mental well-being during the summer. Sunlight, for instance, provides essential Vitamin D, which has numerous health benefits and contributes to a healthy body and mind.

Also, spending time outdoors not only enhances physical health but also has a positive impact on mental health. Physical activity is known to improve mood, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, boost self-esteem, and promote positive self-image in children. Being outdoors also facilitates better relationships between children and caregivers, provides an opportunity for focusing on positive experiences, and improves sleep quality.

Juliette Fabien, MBA RN, is chief programs officer at The Children’s Trust.

Juliette Fabien, MBA RN, chief programs officer at The Children’s Trust, has extensive experience in public health, continuous quality improvement and case management. Her responsibilities with The Trust involve overseeing a team of human services professionals, directing The Trust’s funding initiatives and ensuring that services meet the needs of the children and families of Miami-Dade County.