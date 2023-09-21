Children taken to hospital after bus roof ripped off in Essex crash

Two children have been taken to hospital after a bus had its roof ripped off during a crash with a car in Essex.

It happened at about 8.15am in Clatterbury Lane in Clavering - a village between Bishop's Stortford and Saffron Walden.

The ambulance service said three children were assessed at the scene and two taken to Addenbrookes hospital.

It said they are believed to only have minor injuries.

An air ambulance and fire crews were among the emergency vehicles called to the scene.

On arrival, crews reported finding a car and bus had been in a collision, said Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

"The bus had also collided with a tree branch causing extensive damage to the roof," it said.

"Nobody was trapped in either vehicle and firefighters worked alongside partners to make the scene safe by 9am."