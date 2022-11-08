Children’s stress levels soar as exams, TikTok and cost of living crisis pile on the pressure

Under pressure: teen stress levels are on the rise (file image) (Getty Images)

When 15-year-old Sammia Abdi-Rabi wakes up each morning, she thinks with dread about the tasks she has to do that day and her upcoming exams.

The pressure to achieve good grades is at the forefront of her mind.

“I come to school and then it’s fine, but I definitely feel that stress,” said the GCSE student from east London. “You can get the feeling that you are just a grade; you apply to university and they are looking at your grades, not at you. There’s a lot of pressure.”

The teenager’s rising anxiety is typical, according to the findings of a recent survey that suggest an epidemic of stress in teenagers across the capital.

In a recent poll commissioned by the Early Intervention Foundation (EIF), more than two thirds of London teachers reported increased stress among secondary school pupils over the past 12 month, a higher rate than in most other parts of the country.

Fears about getting good grades and meeting the high expectations of schools and parents in London, where academic performance outstrips the rest of England, are fuelling stress levels. Body image worries, bullying, cost of living concerns and around-the-clock social media are contributing factors, according to young people.

In more positive findings, the survey, carried out by Teacher Tapp, suggests that young Londoners are more motivated than teenagers elsewhere. In other regions, 80 per cent of teachers had concerns about pupil disengagement, compared with 60 per cent in the capital. School staff here are also more likely than teachers in other parts of the England to have received training to support young people’s mental health.

Families, as well as teachers, can help their children maintain an even keel, according to Professor Vivian Hill, a psychologist from University College London’s Institute of Mental Health.

She advises parents to have regular one-to-one “emotional check-ins” with teenagers, encourage them to get outside to take breaks from school work and help bolster their self-esteem when they are down.

Parents are advised to monitor their children’s social media (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

She also recommends monitoring the accounts that children have on social media – platforms awash with unrealistic images and unobtainable lifestyles that can lead to dangerous obsessions.

“TikTok has very high beauty standards, even for pre-teens,” said teenager Maya Abebe. “When older people were growing up, they had that opportunity to go through the teenager phase and not worry about being ‘ugly’. We don’t have that time because of social media.

“The commodification of girls on social media, particularly black girls, is terrible. For you to be considered attractive as a black girl, you have to be exceptionally attractive just to be comparable to a white person, and have Eurocentric features. For us to be set a standard which says ‘this is what you need to look like to be attractive’ is so harmful. It affects lots of kids.”

Sammia criticises a trend on TikTok where young people boast about how much money they spend each week on hair, beauty and fashion.

“It’s all about, ‘Come to Oxford Street and spend lots of money,’” she said. “Glamorising the amount they can fritter away on clothes.”

Such posts are particularly harmful at a time when the rising prices are taking their toll. For 15-year-old Sabrina Abukar, living in the capital heightens concerns.

“Rents here are higher and the cost of living hits harder because it is more expensive,” she said. “We know that by the time we are at an age when we are responsible for our own housing and rent, it will be much harder for us.”

Young people’s mental health must remain a national priority

Professor Hill, a member of the British Psychological Society’s Division of Education and Child Psychology, said that from her visits to schools it was clear that pupils as young as eight years old were worried about how their parents would afford expenses through the winter months.

“I noticed that a young boy I saw recently had these amazing maths skills,” she said. “He was so good at mental arithmetic because, going round the supermarket, he was working out the cost of everything and how much the family can spend per day on food; if they can afford that particular yoghurt or loaf of bread and keep within their budget.”

Overcrowding at home with teenagers struggling to find a quiet space for school work, gang culture leaving children feeling unsafe and scared of going to certain areas, and the uncertainty fuelled by the war in Ukraine can add to feelings of stress, warned the professor.

One 15-year-old boy points to online bullying as a major problem faced by many young people.

“In a lot of teenage suicides there has been an element of online bullying, with people insulted and attacked, and it’s ruined someone’s confidence and ultimately their life,” he said. “Most of the people I know have faced it to varying degrees.”

The EIF survey showed that while rates of mental health support training in the past 12 months were higher in London than in other regions, the figure was still less than half of the teachers who responded to the poll.

Donna Molloy, EIF director of policy, said the survey findings showed the importance of more high-quality sessions for teachers to help pupils who were struggling.

“Young people’s mental health must remain a national priority, and teacher training and dedicated time in the curriculum for focusing on wellbeing are important ways of reducing young people’s mental health issues,” she said.

