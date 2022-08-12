Children’s safety village teaches key lesson - children’s safety: priceless!

·3 min read

BRUCE COUNTY – Al Leach, vice-president of Saugeen Valley Children’s Safety Village, began his presentation at the Aug. 4 meeting of Bruce County council, with a question: “If you could make a difference in the life of a child – would you?”

For him and the other directors of the facility located at Sulphur Spring Conservation Area, the answer is obvious. They’re doing whatever they can to make children safer.

The village has two main components – a child-focused classroom facility, where children are taught to “stop, drop and roll” in addition to many other life-saving lessons, and a child-sized village. The latter has a garage, chapel, schoolhouse, hospital and even a food business.

The idea is to provide safety training programs to children from kindergarten to Grade 6 – eventually, 10,000 per year – in a manner and environment children can relate to.

Leach explained that the COVID-19 pandemic appeared just about the time the village was opening. Nevertheless, last year saw about 2,000 children participate in village programming.

It’s offered free of charge, thanks to sponsorships and fundraising.

“We’re always fundraising,” said Leach.

Most of the elements of the village have name plaques honouring the sponsors. For example, local fire departments funded “Sparky’s Evacuation Bedroom,” which can be filled with smoke to simulate a fire, with children climbing out a “window” to escape.

Leach noted there’s been a lot of interest in one of the new buildings, the Farm Safety Building.

To teach water safety, there’s a “pond” area.

At present, there are 15-16 structures in the village, with room for a few more. Leach said he’s presently negotiating with a couple of possible additions.

Connecting the tiny buildings are marked roads with traffic lights and a roundabout, that children navigate in child-sized jeeps.

During COVID, the Safety Village did some virtual programming, but in-person visits have resumed in a big way – there are many bookings for the fall already.

“There’s been a tremendous response,” said Leach.

At present, the Safety Village has two community safety police officers and a fire safety officer on staff – they’re part-time, and have regular jobs.

Leach noted that having access to the facility can save municipalities money in many ways. Some don’t have the resources for a fire prevention officer, but can complete mandated safety education through the safety village.

Grey County council has been quite supportive of the village, said Leach, and he’d like Bruce County to include the Saugeen Valley Children’s Safety Village in its 2023 budget.

Right now, the focus is on back-to-school safety. Leach explained that rather than bringing school buses to various schools, Kunkel’s brings a bus to the Safety Village, and parents bring children for lessons on safety. There are two sessions scheduled – Aug. 11 and 20. Interested parents should contact the school bus company.

There are 11 other children’s safety villages in Ontario; the one at Sulphur Spring is assisting a village in Saskatoon get started. There are several safety villages in the United States.

County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, said, “I am pleased to see the progress you’ve made – putting 2,000 kids through.”

Warden Janice Jackson, South Bruce Peninsula, commented, “What a great project!”

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times

