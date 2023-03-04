Children at risk: New Brunswick inspectors shut down daycare facility

·1 min read

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Government inspectors in New Brunswick have shut down a child-care facility in Saint John, saying they found evidence that the 40 children being cared for were facing risks to their health and safety.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development confirmed Friday it had revoked the licence for the Rhymes & Chymes Daycare.

An inspection report dated Feb. 28 found numerous deficiencies, including evidence of inadequate training and the fact that two educators did not have valid first aid certificates.

Inspectors also found that parts of the facility were dirty and in poor repair, and there was no documentation of learning for certain children.

The report also made note of rodent droppings in the walls.

The department said the business on Golden Grove Road failed to comply with several orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • China Tells Foreign Law Professors to Prove They’ll Obey Xi

    (Bloomberg) -- China appears to be requiring foreign law professors to submit their syllabuses to ensure they are following a doctrine President Xi Jinping has been pressing across the nation’s society to cement his control.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virg

  • The Supreme Court justices deciding whether to end Biden's student loan relief program paid an average of $42,539 to go to college. Today, they'd have to pay around $320,531.

    Four of the nine justices graduated throughout the 1970s, a time when the average student loan debt was around $1,000.

  • Conservatives fight with ‘woke’ history leads to a nation of imbecilic citizens | Opinion

    Fresno State professor emeritus of history weighs in on current controversy in a commentary.

  • Children Have Narrow Escape After Car Fails to Stop for School Bus in North Carolina

    Two schoolchildren had a narrow escape after a car failed to stop for a school bus picking them up in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 2, officials said.Footage released by Iredell-Statesville Schools shows two children running across the street to their bus, while a car that had failed to stop for the bus comes within inches of one child. The incident happened at around 6:15 am on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road, school officials said.The North Carolina School Bus Stop law makes it illegal to pass a stopped school bus. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the car in the video had been located following an earlier public appeal for information.“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” a statement from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office read. Credit: Iredell-Statesville Schools via Storyful

  • University watchdog ‘engaged’ in talks with London college over Iran links

    The university watchdog is “actively engaged” in discussions with a London college amid concerns about its alleged links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ “recruitment hub”.

  • How British high schoolers made the most of their extended vacation after their hotel shredded their passports and stranded them in the US

    Endearing photos show the group of students from Barr Beacon School exploring New York City in a tour bus as they waited for a way to get back home.

  • Average NC teacher pay is nearly $58,000, state says. But educators argue many earn less.

    ‘This is not the story of North Carolina’s financial situation for teachers, and that average is infuriating to me.’

  • Queen's University set to open satellite campus in northern Ontario

    The Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA), Queen’s University, and the Mastercard Foundation have formed a partnership that they say aims to transform healthcare in Northeastern Ontario. The Queen’s Weeneebayko Health Education Program was officially announced on Tuesday, offering healthcare training to communities on the western shore of James Bay, with a specific focus on providing opportunities for Indigenous youth and promoting culturally-safe healthcare. The vision of this partnership is

  • Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits

    A Michigan judge has ruled that staff and administrators at Oxford High School cannot be sued for a mass shooting that left four students dead and seven others wounded. Oakland County Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan also dismissed Oxford Community Schools from civil lawsuits related to the shooting, stating that the district and staff are protected by governmental immunity. Authorities have accused Ethan Crumbley, 16, of using a semi-automatic handgun to open fire Nov. 30, 2021 on other teenagers in the hallway at the school roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

  • Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom

    In December, Brendan Benson started noticing his Grade 12 students were handing in essays that looked the same. “I had voices that resembled one another,” said Benson, who teaches English at Pickering College in Newmarket, Ont. He knew his students often relied on apps like Grammarly or AutoCorrect. But this was different. “I started to wonder about students’ writing process,” he said. It wasn’t long before he figured out the answer was ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, often used as

  • Author who claimed to be professor at Oxford and Cambridge loses academic visitor status

    A Nigerian author who claimed to be a professor at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge has lost his academic visitor status after students alleged he “fabricated” his role.

  • Small island school that fought closures sees surge in enrolment

    For students at Big Tancook Elementary School, the entire island is their classroom and its residents their unofficial teachers. Located 50 minutes by ferry from Chester, N.S., the 220-hectare island has about 160 year-round residents who regularly take the kids on excursions to watch birds or document how erosion is impacting the community. It wasn't that long ago that the small island school was at risk of closing for good, but a tie vote by the local school board kept it open. "It was basical

  • A computer engineering student is using ChatGPT to overcome learning challenges linked to her dyslexia

    Myriam Khal has used ChatGPT as a study tool to help her understand her course materials — though experts warn that reliance on AI could be counterproductive.

  • 2 B.C. nurses suspended for sexual harassment at work

    Two nurses in B.C.'s Interior have been temporarily suspended from practice after admitting to inappropriate sexual conduct on the job. Matthew Danchak of Kamloops sexually harassed a student nurse he was supervising in March 2022, according to a public notice posted by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives. He also acknowledged that he broke confidentiality and privacy rules by accessing a colleague's computer. Danchak has signed a consent agreement that includes a one-month suspension of his

  • East High School students walk out of class Friday following shooting death of 16-year-old student

    East High School students walked out of class Friday to demand an end to gun violence following the shooting death of one of their classmates.

  • Formerly incarcerated student given 2nd chance through education

    A formerly incarcerated student turned her life around thanks to an education program that gave her a second chance.

  • Want a say in the US 278 project? Hilton Head accepting applications for advisory committee

    Three islanders will join town officials in overseeing the final study for the long-awaited U.S. 278 widening and bridge replacement project.

  • Course offerings available for next school year through Sask DLC

    Course options for students are now available at the new Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (Sask DLC) website as students and career counsellors begin planning class schedules for the 2023-24 school year. The province made the announcement on March 1. Sask DLC will offer more than 180 online courses for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, including more than 120 high school courses with unique electives such as Animation, Astronomy, Paleontology, IT Fundamentals, Equine Studies, and Inte

  • 'Check-mate': Seffner Elementary students learn how to play chess in new club

    A newly created after-school club in Seffner is gaining a lot of interest. Seffner Elementary teacher Cindy Rose learned to play chess as an adult. She immediately noticed the impacts it could have on kids. "But it's so great for kids because it's algebraic thinking, problem-solving, planning ahead, which is really important for kids. We don't want kids to run up to the road to get a ball; we want to stop and think. And chess teaches that if I move a piece, and it gets captured, there's a consequence to my actions," explained Rose. "I've been teaching I was 25 years, and 19 of those, I've had chess clubs. So I've taught most of my career teaching chess to kids, and I find that they can learn at any age group."

  • San Juan Unified teacher uses racial slur in classroom, principal says

    A San Juan High School teacher used a racial slur in a classroom, according to a letter sent to families by Principal David Levis. The school said the teacher used it in front of both students and staff when explaining to students not to use the word.