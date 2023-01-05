Children Mattress Market will worth to USD 53.95 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Children Mattress Market Size By Type (Foam Mattress, Toddler Mattress, Crib Mattress, Twin Mattress, and Others), By Material (Memory-foam, Polyester, Cotton, Fabric, Vinyl, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Franchise Stores, and E-Retailers), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Children Mattress Market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Children Mattress Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/children-mattress-market/279/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Type, Material, Distribution Channel, and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
The significant players operating in the global Children Mattress Market are Tuft and Needle, Inter IKEA Systems B.V, Moonlight Slumber, Delta Children's Products Corp, John Lewis plc, Dreams Limited, Hunker, Bed King, Simmons among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Children Mattress Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Parents today give their newborn children and toddlers special attention in all aspects of their daily life, which is the main driver of market demand for children's beds. Newborns need children's mattresses since they are made to provide a safe, comfortable surface for resting as well as all the necessary elements, such as the core, cushioning, flame-retardant materials, and covering, that provide a safe, healthy environment for children's growth. The improvement of their sales channels is a major focus for many manufacturers in the children's mattress sector. Additionally, a lot of businesses in the worldwide market for children's mattresses are focusing more on product innovation. They are boosting their investment in R&D initiatives as a result. In addition, many companies adopt the strategy of pricing their products according to the market. Many individuals continue to use an outdated mattress that doesn't provide adequate support and comfort despite the fact that a mattress has a significant impact on how well one sleeps. This is a hurdle for the market's expansion.
Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/279

Scope of Children Mattress Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Million

Segments Covered

Type, Material, Distribution Channel, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Tuft and Needle, Inter IKEA Systems B.V, Moonlight Slumber, Delta Children's Products Corp, John Lewis plc, Dreams Limited, Hunker, Bed King, Simmons among others

Segmentation Analysis

Toddler Mattress segment are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Type segment includes Foam Mattress, Toddler Mattress, Crib Mattress, Twin Mattress, and Others. . Toddler Mattress segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. A toddler bed mattress is a mattress designed for child beds. A typical mattress is frequently shorter and thinner to accommodate a toddler's smaller body size. A toddler bed mattress may also include extra safety measures like raised edges or corner guards to reduce the risk of injury if a child falls out of bed. This makes toddler bed mattresses a popular option for clients and is the primary driver of this market's expansion.

Foam segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Material segment includes Memory-foam, Polyester, Cotton, Fabric, Vinyl, and Others. The industry's global leader and greatest share was the foam-type sector. Foam mattresses are expected to rise steadily throughout the anticipated period because of their benefits, which include ideal spine alignment, pressure point alleviation, and resistance to dust mites and allergens. Since they work with a wide range of adjustable beds, foam mattresses are a common choice among consumers and the major factor driving the expansion of this industry.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Electric Shoe Dryer include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

A significant portion was seen in the Asia Pacific area. Numerous key factors, including parents' growing worry about children's safety in countries like China and India and rising disposable income levels, are driving the market for children's mattresses in the Asia Pacific region. The regional market is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the projected period by continuing to expand at the fastest CAGR. There is an abundance of bedding textiles accessible as a result of the substantial growth of the home textile sector in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's Children Mattress market size was valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2030. The market for Children Mattresss is expected to grow throughout most of Germany during the forecast period for a variety of reasons, due to its substantial hotel industry, which is driving the sale of children's mattresses, Germany is the European nation that makes up the largest portion of the market's revenue. The most common kind of children's mattress offered in Germany is an innerspring mattress since they offer a lot of edge support, bounce, and cooling.

  • China

China’s Children Mattress market size was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030. China is the largest market for children's mattresses in Asia-Pacific. Numerous factors, such as shifting lifestyles, rising disposable income, product innovation, and marketing campaigns, are driving the market for children's mattresses in the area. Making beds for kids has become a big industrial sector in China. The country's expanding population, rising income levels, and a burgeoning housing market all played a part in the quick expansion of China's children mattress market.

  • India

India's Children Mattress market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2030.  It is projected that changing consumer dynamics and growing product awareness would considerably influence the industry. In India, the market for children's mattresses is mostly unorganised. Included in this segment are a street-side shop and the local ginner. Since cotton filler is the most affordable of the several options presently available, it is frequently utilised in mattresses from this unorganised market.

Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by an increase in the number of customers who are beauty-conscious.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/279/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:
Gel Socks Market Size By Type (Medical and Non-Medical), By End-User (Children, Men, and Women), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/gel-socks-market/287

Children Mattress Market Size By Type (Foam Mattress, Toddler Mattress, Crib Mattress, Twin Mattress, and Others), By Material (Memory-foam, Polyester, Cotton, Fabric, Vinyl, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Franchise Stores, and E-Retailers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/children-mattress-market/279

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size By Product (Smart Refrigerators, Smart Cookware & Cook Tops, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, and Other Appliances), By Application (Commercial and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/smart-kitchen-appliances-market/273

Electric Shoe Dryer Market Size By Type (Stationary electric shoe Dryer and Portable electric shoe Dryer), By Application (Commercial and Individual), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/electric-shoe-dryer-market/269

Garbage Bag Market Size By Product (Recyclable Garbage Bags and Non-Recyclable Garbage Bags), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/garbage-bag-market/251

Flexible Bottle Market Size By Material Type (LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, and Others), By Capacity (500-750 ml, 250-500 ml, 750-1000 ml, and 1 ltr & Above), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/flexible-bottle-market/250

Wearable Materials Market Size by Type (Polyurethanes, Silicones and Fluoroelastomers), By Function (Sensing, Warming, Harvesting, Cooling, Thermoelectricity and Others), By Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/wearable-materials-market/239

Hair Color Market Size By Product (Permanent, Temporary, and Others), By End-user (Men and Women), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/hair-color-market/235

Contact Lens Market Size By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, and Others), By Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Prosthetic, and Lifestyle-Oriented), By Usage (Daily Disposable, Disposable, Frequently Replacement and Traditional), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/contact-lens-market/234

Sanitary Ware Market Size By Material (Ceramic, Plastic, and Other), By Type (Water Closet, Wash Basins, Pedestals, Cisterns, and Other), By Application (Kitchen and Bathroom), By End User (Residential and Commercial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/sanitary-ware-market/225


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids

    Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. It took about two years. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page. The result: roughly $3.7 million donated in the first 12 ho

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Mathurin, Hield lead hot Pacers past Raptors122-114

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory on Monday. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. Indiana's bench outscored Toronto's reserves 54-7. The second unit included Mathurin, T

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Adebayo scores 31, Heat recovers to beat Clippers 110-100

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row. Tyler Herro added 23 points and Victor Oladipo had 15 off the bench for the Heat, which has won four of five. They swept the two-game season series for the first time since 2017-18. Paul George had 25 points and seven assists to lead the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard in dropping th

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop