Children in Need: Joe Wicks set for 24-hour workout challenge

Joe Wicks was named an MBE last month for keeping the nation fit during the first national lockdown

Joe Wicks will begin his 24-hour charity workout challenge, in aid of Children in Need, on Thursday morning.

The celebrity fitness expert was appointed an MBE in the Queen's delayed birthday honours list last month, for his efforts keeping the nation fit during the first national lockdown.

Now, the Joe Wicks 24 Hour PE Challenge will commence at 09.25.

Wicks - aka The Body Coach - thinks the epic keep-fit session will be a fitting way to end a "challenging" year.

"2020 has been a challenging year for us all, so what better way to end it than by raising money for BBC Children in Need, a charity very close to my heart," said Wicks.

The nation's new favourite PE teacher is encouraging people to join in at home, and to post pictures of their workout on social media.

So, what exactly is the challenge?

View photos Wicks will follow in the footsteps of Rylan Clark-Neal, who last year took on the 24 hour Great Ka-RY-oke Challenge More

Essentially, the challenge - announced last month - will see Wicks attempt to work out all day... and all of the night.

He'll be doing a range of activities, from cycling to yoga, boxing to rowing, and his signature HIIT [high-intensity] workouts.

Throughout the course of the 24 hours, he'll be joined virtually by a host of celebrity guests - including BBC Radio 2 presenters, who will be live on-air.

TV viewers will also be able to keep across Wicks' efforts live on the Red Button and iPlayer.

Last year, Rylan Clark-Neal took on the 24 hour Great Ka-RY-oke Challenge. The TV personality and presenter raised over £2m for the same charity, which helps disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

In 2018, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday presenters Rev. Kate Bottley and Jason Mohammad completed a swimming challenge in the cold waters of Salford Quays.

Of the three, we know which challenge we would rather do...

Remind us, who is Joe Wicks again?

View photos In June, Wicks said his online workouts had attracted almost 70 million views worldwide More

The 34-year-old TV presenter and author led free fitness classes on weekdays throughout the first lockdown for children and parents.

Some people credited him with helping to to turn their life around. "Before lockdown, I basically did no exercise, nothing whatsoever," said Vanessa Taylor, from Rochdale. "Now, I do it every day apart from Sunday."

In June though, with some schools now returning, Wicks told viewers he would be moving to a reduced timetable. "I need a little bit of a rest," he said.

He added he had "loved every minute" of the online classes.

Wicks said his online workouts had attracted almost 70 million views worldwide, which he described as "truly mind blowing". "I feel very proud that I've been able to bring so many people together during lockdown," he wrote on Instagram.

Appearing on Desert Island Discs this summer, Wicks - who was born and raised in Epsom, Surrey - also spoke about the struggles he had faced growing up and how his life was changed by his father's heroin addiction.

He stressed that seeing the impact drugs had on his father meant he was never tempted to try them himself.

"I was scared of it and I got into exercise and fitness and so his mistake changed my life," he told the Radio 4 programme.

This year's Children in Need programme will be broadcast on BBC One from 19:00 on Friday 13 November.

