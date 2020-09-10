Children injured as school bus crashes into railway bridge in Hampshire

Three children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries while 13 others suffered minor injuries after the school bus they were travelling in crashed into a railway bridge.

The collision caused “significant damage” to the top of the double-decker bus in the crash in Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, Hampshire, at 8.10am on Thursday.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said that the three pupils taken to hospital suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He said: “We were called at 8.10am today, 10 September, to reports of a serious collision on Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, after a school bus collided with a railway bridge causing significant damage to the top of the bus.

“Three students with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, have been taken to hospital.

“A further 13 students with minor injuries have been dealt with at the scene.

“All the students involved are aged between 11 and 16.

“A road closure is in place on Wellhouse Lane from the junction with Andover Road North to School Lane to enable us to deal with this incident. We thank you for your patience.

“We are working in cooperation with the school and Hampshire County Council children’s services to provide support to the students and their parents.”