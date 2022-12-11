Children’s & Family Emmys 2022 Winners List: ‘Maya And The Three,‘ ’The Baby-Sitters Club,‘ ’Heartstopper’ & More Take Trophies On Night 1

The inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys got underway at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles for Night 1 of the gala. JoJo Siwa hosted the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy with Jack McBrayer taking over presenting duties tomorrow night with the rest of the categories.

On Night 1, it was Maya and the Three, Sneakerella and The Quest that took the most accolades with three trophies each.

Some of the first night’s highlights included a special performance by XOMG POP!, the all-girl group created by Jess and Siwa. There was also an appearance from Martin P. Robinson, the legendary puppeteer who has been with Sesame Street since 1980, providing voices and puppeteering for Mr. Snuffleupagus, Telly Monster, Slimey the Worm, Martians and more. He also built, designed, and performed the Audrey II puppets for Little Shop of Horrors.

See all the winners from Night 1 of the 2022 Children’s & Family Emmys

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA
Madrid Noir  (Oculus TV)
Producers: Emmanuel Bernard, Antoine Cayrol, Arnaud Colinart, Luke Gibbard, Corentin Lambot, Craig Skerry, Yelena Rachistky, Dash Spiegelman
Director: James Castillo
Writers: Lawrence Bennett, Lydia Rynne
Performers: Godeliv Brandt, Fernando Guillén Cuervo
CG Supervisor: Thomas Flavelle
Animation Director: Aziz Kocanaogullari
Music Composer: Carlos Rodriguez Rodriguez

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Maya and the Three (Netflix)
Senior Producer: Carly Machlis
Producer: Morgan Russell
Creative Director: Erika Anaya
Director: Katia Temkin
Associate Director: Savannah Bloch
Editors: Mack Lawrence, Julian Petrohilos
Project Managers: Erin Beckner, Ben Tom George, Hannah Gullixson

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
Writers: Lisha Brooks, Rheeqrheeq Chainey, Ryan O’Connell, Dan Robert, Sascha Rothchild, Rachel Shukert

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
Writers: Max Beaudry, Hanah Lee Cook, Sarah Eisenberg, Ghia Godfree, Francisco Paredes, Becky Wangberg
Story Editor: Robyn Brown

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Maya and the Three (Netflix)
Co-Executive Producer/Writer: Jeff Ranjo
Writer/Producer: Tim Yoon
Writers: Jorge Gutierrez, Candie Langdale, Doug Langdale, Silvia Olivas

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE-CAMERA PROGRAM
The Quest (Disney+)
Directors: Jack Cannon, Harold Cronk, Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Stillwater (Apple TV+)
Supervising Director: Jun Falkenstein
Directors: Roy Burdine, Gary Hartle, Amber Tornquist Hollinger

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
City of Ghosts (Netflix)
Directors: Ako Castuera, Luis Grane, Elizabeth Ito, Bob Logan, Pendleton Ward

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES
Centaurworld (Netflix)
Voice Director: Kristi Reed

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM
Sneakerella (Disney+)
Composer: Elvin Ross

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Cat Burglar (Netflix)
Composer: Christopher Willis

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Friends with a Penguin” — Sesame Street (HBO Max)
Composers: Kathryn Raio-Rende, JP Rende
Lyricist: Ken Scarborough

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Cartoon Network I TBS)
Lighting Designer: Simon Miles

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE-ACTION SINGLE-CAMERA PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)
Director of Photography: Declan Quinn

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE-ACTION MULTIPLE-CAMERA PROGRAM
Punky Brewster (Peacock)
Director of Photography: Joe Pennella
Camera Operators: Vance Brandon, Jack Chisholm, Eli Franks, Chris Hinojosa, Bob McCall, Bruce Pasternack, Brian Sweeney

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA PROGRAM
Sneakerella (Disney+)
Editor: Ishai Setton, ACE

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE-CAMERA PROGRAM
Making Fun (Netflix)
Editors: Patrick Berry, Andy Carney, Brad Haley, Brett McVicker, Jesse Soff, Bryn Vytlacil

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Trash Truck (Netflix)
Editor: Sally Bergom

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto (Disney+)
Editor: Jennifer Jew

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM
Sweet Tooth (Netflix)
Sound Supervisor: George Haddad, MPSE
Sound Designers: Chad J. Hughes, Alexander Pugh
Re-Recording Mixer/Dialogue Editor: Alex Gruzdev
Dialog Editor: Sean Hessinger
ADR Editor: Julie Altus
Production Mixers: Mark Messenger, Mark Williams
Re-Recording Mixer: Brad Sherman
Foley Mixer: John Sanacore
Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, Rick Owens
Music Editor: Scott Francisco

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix)
Re-Recording Mixer: Ewan Deane
Sound Designers: Jamie Mahaffey, Iain Pattison, J. Martin Taylor
Sound Designer and Sound Effects Editor: Nolan McNaughton
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Peacock
Dialogue Editor: Sarah Faust

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Maya and the Three (Netflix)
Foley Mixers: Jack Cucci, Tavish Grade
Music Editor: Andres Locsey
Sound Effects Editors: David Barbee, Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita
Foley Artists: John Cucci, Dan O’Connell
Supervising Sound Editor and Re-Recording Mixer: Scott Martin Gershin
Sound Designers: Chris Richardson, Andrew Vernon

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM
Endlings (Hulu)
VFX & Animation Executive Producer: Matthew J.R. Bishop
CG Supervisor: Terry Bradley
VFX Producer: Teodora Ilie
On Set VFX Supervisors: Daryl Shail
On Set Data Wrangler: Cody McCaig
VFX Editors: Yulia Kopyttseva, Luba Kukharenko, Alyssa Schmidt, Rachel Wong
Lead Compositors: Steve Lowry, Nial McFadyen
Lead FX Compositor: Stephen Curran
Lighting Leads: Belma Abdicevic, Tom Perry
Animation Directors: Adam Beck, Jeff Robinson
Asset Supervisors: Aravindan Rajasingham, James Wallace
VFX Lead Technical Director: Gustavo Fernandes
Senior Tracking and Layout Artist: Hasanain Rashid
Rigging Lead: Sean Sullivan
Rigging Artist: Michael Johnston
Character Finaling Artist Lead: Pedro Vilas
Rotoscope Artist Lead: Tarl Lambert

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS
Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)
Graphics Producer: Melissa Buisán
Creative Director: Jay Grandin
Animation Director: Conor Whelan
Title Designer/Illustrator: Eric Pautz

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM
Heartstopper (Netflix)
Casting Director: Daniel Edwards

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)
Casting By: Tatiana Bull, Aaron Drown, David H. Wright III

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)
Production Designer: Darcy Prevost
Art Director: Kathryn Molenaar
Set Decorator: Jeanine Ringer
Virtual Production Art Director: Mark D. Allen
Virtual Production Art Directors, CG Supervisors: James Dastoli, Robert Dastoli

AND

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)
Production Designer: Tyler Bishop Harron
Art Directors: Brentan Harron, Bill Ives
Set Designer: Evan Spence
Set Decorators: Paul Healy, Alan McCullagh, Ian Nothnagel

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)
Costume Designer: Catherine Adair

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Canterville Ghost (BYUtv)
Makeup Department Heads: Paul Boyce, Helen Smith
Key Makeup Artist: Faye Aydin

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP
The Quest (Disney+)
Costume Designer: Johnny Wujek
Costume Supervisor: Sarah Dixey
Costume Stylists: Alan J. Gonzalez Ramirez, Rose Labarre, Tim Peters
Head Hairstylist: Erica Adams
Key Hairstylist: Alyn Topper
Hairstylists: Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont
Head Makeup Artist: Elle Favorule
Key Makeup Artist: Michelle Sfarzo
Makeup Artists: Sonia Cabrera, Nancy Leonardi
Prosthetic Designer: Mike Elizalde
Makeup Effects Artists: Ozzy Alverez, Kelsey Berk, Koji Ohmura

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Sneakerella (Disney+)
Choreographers: Emilio Dosal, Ebony Williams

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION
Danger Force (Nickelodeon)
Stunt Coordinator: Vince Deadrick Jr.

