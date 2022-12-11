Children’s & Family Emmys 2022 Winners List: ‘Maya And The Three,‘ ’The Baby-Sitters Club,‘ ’Heartstopper’ & More Take Trophies On Night 1

The inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys got underway at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles for Night 1 of the gala. JoJo Siwa hosted the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy with Jack McBrayer taking over presenting duties tomorrow night with the rest of the categories.

On Night 1, it was Maya and the Three, Sneakerella and The Quest that took the most accolades with three trophies each.

Some of the first night’s highlights included a special performance by XOMG POP!, the all-girl group created by Jess and Siwa. There was also an appearance from Martin P. Robinson, the legendary puppeteer who has been with Sesame Street since 1980, providing voices and puppeteering for Mr. Snuffleupagus, Telly Monster, Slimey the Worm, Martians and more. He also built, designed, and performed the Audrey II puppets for Little Shop of Horrors.

See all the winners from Night 1 of the 2022 Children’s & Family Emmys

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Madrid Noir (Oculus TV)

Producers: Emmanuel Bernard, Antoine Cayrol, Arnaud Colinart, Luke Gibbard, Corentin Lambot, Craig Skerry, Yelena Rachistky, Dash Spiegelman

Director: James Castillo

Writers: Lawrence Bennett, Lydia Rynne

Performers: Godeliv Brandt, Fernando Guillén Cuervo

CG Supervisor: Thomas Flavelle

Animation Director: Aziz Kocanaogullari

Music Composer: Carlos Rodriguez Rodriguez

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Senior Producer: Carly Machlis

Producer: Morgan Russell

Creative Director: Erika Anaya

Director: Katia Temkin

Associate Director: Savannah Bloch

Editors: Mack Lawrence, Julian Petrohilos

Project Managers: Erin Beckner, Ben Tom George, Hannah Gullixson

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Writers: Lisha Brooks, Rheeqrheeq Chainey, Ryan O’Connell, Dan Robert, Sascha Rothchild, Rachel Shukert

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

Writers: Max Beaudry, Hanah Lee Cook, Sarah Eisenberg, Ghia Godfree, Francisco Paredes, Becky Wangberg

Story Editor: Robyn Brown

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Co-Executive Producer/Writer: Jeff Ranjo

Writer/Producer: Tim Yoon

Writers: Jorge Gutierrez, Candie Langdale, Doug Langdale, Silvia Olivas

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE-CAMERA PROGRAM

The Quest (Disney+)

Directors: Jack Cannon, Harold Cronk, Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Stillwater (Apple TV+)

Supervising Director: Jun Falkenstein

Directors: Roy Burdine, Gary Hartle, Amber Tornquist Hollinger

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

Directors: Ako Castuera, Luis Grane, Elizabeth Ito, Bob Logan, Pendleton Ward

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Centaurworld (Netflix)

Voice Director: Kristi Reed

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Composer: Elvin Ross

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Cat Burglar (Netflix)

Composer: Christopher Willis

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Friends with a Penguin” — Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Composers: Kathryn Raio-Rende, JP Rende

Lyricist: Ken Scarborough

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Cartoon Network I TBS)

Lighting Designer: Simon Miles

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE-ACTION SINGLE-CAMERA PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Director of Photography: Declan Quinn

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE-ACTION MULTIPLE-CAMERA PROGRAM

Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Director of Photography: Joe Pennella

Camera Operators: Vance Brandon, Jack Chisholm, Eli Franks, Chris Hinojosa, Bob McCall, Bruce Pasternack, Brian Sweeney

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA PROGRAM

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Editor: Ishai Setton, ACE

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE-CAMERA PROGRAM

Making Fun (Netflix)

Editors: Patrick Berry, Andy Carney, Brad Haley, Brett McVicker, Jesse Soff, Bryn Vytlacil

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Trash Truck (Netflix)

Editor: Sally Bergom

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

Editor: Jennifer Jew

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Sound Supervisor: George Haddad, MPSE

Sound Designers: Chad J. Hughes, Alexander Pugh

Re-Recording Mixer/Dialogue Editor: Alex Gruzdev

Dialog Editor: Sean Hessinger

ADR Editor: Julie Altus

Production Mixers: Mark Messenger, Mark Williams

Re-Recording Mixer: Brad Sherman

Foley Mixer: John Sanacore

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, Rick Owens

Music Editor: Scott Francisco

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix)

Re-Recording Mixer: Ewan Deane

Sound Designers: Jamie Mahaffey, Iain Pattison, J. Martin Taylor

Sound Designer and Sound Effects Editor: Nolan McNaughton

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Peacock

Dialogue Editor: Sarah Faust

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Foley Mixers: Jack Cucci, Tavish Grade

Music Editor: Andres Locsey

Sound Effects Editors: David Barbee, Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita

Foley Artists: John Cucci, Dan O’Connell

Supervising Sound Editor and Re-Recording Mixer: Scott Martin Gershin

Sound Designers: Chris Richardson, Andrew Vernon

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM

Endlings (Hulu)

VFX & Animation Executive Producer: Matthew J.R. Bishop

CG Supervisor: Terry Bradley

VFX Producer: Teodora Ilie

On Set VFX Supervisors: Daryl Shail

On Set Data Wrangler: Cody McCaig

VFX Editors: Yulia Kopyttseva, Luba Kukharenko, Alyssa Schmidt, Rachel Wong

Lead Compositors: Steve Lowry, Nial McFadyen

Lead FX Compositor: Stephen Curran

Lighting Leads: Belma Abdicevic, Tom Perry

Animation Directors: Adam Beck, Jeff Robinson

Asset Supervisors: Aravindan Rajasingham, James Wallace

VFX Lead Technical Director: Gustavo Fernandes

Senior Tracking and Layout Artist: Hasanain Rashid

Rigging Lead: Sean Sullivan

Rigging Artist: Michael Johnston

Character Finaling Artist Lead: Pedro Vilas

Rotoscope Artist Lead: Tarl Lambert

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)

Graphics Producer: Melissa Buisán

Creative Director: Jay Grandin

Animation Director: Conor Whelan

Title Designer/Illustrator: Eric Pautz

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE-ACTION PROGRAM

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Casting Director: Daniel Edwards

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Casting By: Tatiana Bull, Aaron Drown, David H. Wright III

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

Production Designer: Darcy Prevost

Art Director: Kathryn Molenaar

Set Decorator: Jeanine Ringer

Virtual Production Art Director: Mark D. Allen

Virtual Production Art Directors, CG Supervisors: James Dastoli, Robert Dastoli

AND

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Production Designer: Tyler Bishop Harron

Art Directors: Brentan Harron, Bill Ives

Set Designer: Evan Spence

Set Decorators: Paul Healy, Alan McCullagh, Ian Nothnagel

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Costume Designer: Catherine Adair

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Canterville Ghost (BYUtv)

Makeup Department Heads: Paul Boyce, Helen Smith

Key Makeup Artist: Faye Aydin

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

The Quest (Disney+)

Costume Designer: Johnny Wujek

Costume Supervisor: Sarah Dixey

Costume Stylists: Alan J. Gonzalez Ramirez, Rose Labarre, Tim Peters

Head Hairstylist: Erica Adams

Key Hairstylist: Alyn Topper

Hairstylists: Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont

Head Makeup Artist: Elle Favorule

Key Makeup Artist: Michelle Sfarzo

Makeup Artists: Sonia Cabrera, Nancy Leonardi

Prosthetic Designer: Mike Elizalde

Makeup Effects Artists: Ozzy Alverez, Kelsey Berk, Koji Ohmura

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Choreographers: Emilio Dosal, Ebony Williams

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

Stunt Coordinator: Vince Deadrick Jr.

