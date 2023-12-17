Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys 2023 Full Winners List: Disney+, Netflix Lead Night 1

The 2nd annual Children’s & Family Emmys got underway on Saturday night, starting with the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. According to early results — pending final tallies — Disney+ and Netflix tied the lead with nine wins overall.

The most honored program of the evening was actually Netflix’s “Lost Ollie,” which scored five trophies. Disney+’s wins included multiple awards for “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and animated series “Baymax!” Nickelodeon picked up five wins.

And it was also a good night for Disney via its linear Disney Channel, which picked up four wins.

Presenters included Tamara Almeida (“Jane”), Ceci Balagot (“Monster High: The Movie”), Eric Bauza (voice of Bugs Bunny and others), Tantoo Cardinal (“Spirit Rangers”), Nayah Damasen (“Monster High: The Movie”), Miia Harris (“Monster High: The Movie”), Sonia Manzano (“Alma’s Way”), Ava Louise Murchison (“Jane”), and Ed Weeks (“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight”).

The main Children’s & Family Emmys will take place on Sunday night, hosted by Christopher Jackson. Presenters are expected to include Tommy Davidson (“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”), Raven-Symoné (“That’s So Raven”), W. Kamau Bell (“1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed”) and his daughters Samaiyah Smithanne Bell and Juno Chrisanne Bell, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and Abby Cadabby (“Sesame Street”), Nonso Anozie (“Sweet Tooth”) and Momona Tamada (“ONI: God’s Thunder Tale”). Also set to appear is Lifetime Achievement Honoree Peter Cullen.

It’s a busy weekend for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The 50th Daytime Emmys took place live on CBS this Friday evening, followed by the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys on Saturday afternoon.

Here are winners as they are announced; if no winner is designated yet, that’s because the Emmy will be awarded on Sunday evening.

WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

Jane (Apple TV+)

Lost Ollie (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

WINNER: Sesame Street (HBO Max)

WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Chang Can Dunk (Disney+)

The Crossover (Disney+)

Growing Up (Disney+)

WINNER: Life by Ella (Apple TV+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington (Nick Jr.)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)

Interrupting Chicken (Apple TV+)

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Netflix)

The Tiny Chef Show (Nickelodeon)

WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

WINNER: Baymax! (Disney+)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Karma’s World (Netflix)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Netflix)

DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Circuit Breakers (Apple TV+)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday (Disney+)

WINNER: Lost Ollie (Netflix)

The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+)

Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 (Nickelodeon)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

The Adventures of Paddington (Nick Jr.)

Mickey Saves Christmas (Disney Channel)

Spirit Rangers (Netflix)

WINNER: The Tiny Chef Show (Nickelodeon)

DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baymax! (Disney+)

WINNER: The Cuphead Show! (Netflix)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix)

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Netflix)

Zootopia+ (Disney+)

VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel)

Kiff (Disney Channel)

WINNER: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Spirit Rangers (Netflix)

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

Ivy and Bean The Ghost Who Had to Go (Netflix)

WINNER: Lost Ollie (Netflix)

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs (Hulu)

WINNER: Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix)

Looney Tunes Cartoons (Max)

Star Wars: Young Jedi (Disney+)

Tom and Jerry: Cowboy Up! (Cartoon Network/HBO Max)

ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

“The City of Brotherly Love,” Jam Van (YouTube Kids)

“Community is Everything,” Sesame Street (HBO Max)

“The Hat Makes The Hatter,” Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Disney Junior)

“One Big Family,” Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior)

WINNER: “One Sacred Thing,” Jam Van (YouTube Kids)

ORIGINAL SONG FOR A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

“Coming Out of the Dark,” Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon)

WINNER: “Finally Free,” High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney+)

“Roll the Dice,” The Cuphead Show! (Netflix)

“These Kids,” Snow Day (Nickelodeon)

“You Never Know,” High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney+)

MAIN TITLE

Kiff (Disney Channel)

WINNER: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+)

Superkitties (Disney Junior)

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Jane (Apple TV+)

Lost Ollie (Netflix)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

WINNER: Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

WINNER: Family Reunion (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

The Villains of Valley View (Disney Channel)

EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

WINNER: Lost Ollie (Netflix)

The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+)

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Erin & Aaron (Nickelodeon)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

WINNER: Nick News (Nickelodeon)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)

EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Frog and Toad (Apple TV+)

Get Rolling With Otis (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Netflix)

EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

WINNER: Baymax! (Disney+)

Cars on the Road (Disney+)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Netflix)

Reindeer in Here (CBS)

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

Zootopia+ (Disney+)

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

WINNER: Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon)

Freeridge (Netflix)

Lost Ollie (Netflix)

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3 (Disney+)

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Let’s Go Luna! (PBS Kids)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Santiago of the Seas (Nickelodeon)

Sesame Street: The Nutcracker, Starring Elmo and Tango (HBO Max)

WINNER: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+)

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (Warner Bros.)

WINNER: I Am Groot (Disney+)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Nickelodeon)

LIGHTING, CAMERA AND TECHNICAL ARTS

Jane (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Lost Ollie (Netflix)

Malory Towers (BYUtv)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Circuit Breakers (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Jane (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Lost Ollie (Netflix)

Shape Island (Apple TV+)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

All-Round Champion (BYUtv)

WINNER: Best Foot Forward (Apple TV+)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney+)

A Kind of Spark (BYUtv)

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon)

The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Disney Channel)

CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big City Greens (Disney Channel)

Eureka! (Disney Junior)

WINNER: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Spirit Rangers (Netflix)

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

Lost Ollie (Netflix)

WINNER: The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

WINNER: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney+)

Malory Towers (BYUtv)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

WINNER: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

PUPPET DESIGN AND STYLING

Donkey Hodie (PBS Kids)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights (Apple TV+)

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+)

WINNER: Sesame Street (HBO Max)

STUNT COORDINATION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

WINNER: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

The Really Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Disney Channel)

The Villains of Valley View (Disney Channel)

CHOREOGRAPHY

Blue’s Big City Adventure (Nickelodeon)

Bunk’d (Disney Channel)

Snow Day (Nickelodeon)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney+)

WINNER: Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon)

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “Season 5 Campaign” (Netflix)

WINNER: Nickelodeon Brand Campaign: “Quarter,” “Car,” “We Make Fun” (Nickelodeon)

PBS Kids: “Brand IDs” (PBS Kids)

PRESCHOOL SERIES

Blue’s Clues & You! (Nickelodeon)

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Slumberkins (Apple TV+)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

Are You Afraid of the Dark (Nickelodeon)

Best Foot Forward (Apple TV+)

Jane (Apple TV+)

Malory Towers (BYUtv)

The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+)

YOUNG TEEN SERIES

The Crossover (Disney+)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

XO, Kitty (Netflix)

FICTION SPECIAL

Chang Can Dunk (Disney+)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights (Apple TV+)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance (Netflix)

Prom Pact (Disney Channel)

NON-FICTION PROGRAM

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed (HBO/Max)

All-Round Champion (BYUtv)

Mamas (Roku)

NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition (NBC)

Nick News (Nickelodeon)

PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington (Nick Jr.)

Spirit Rangers (Netflix)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Netflix)

The Tiny Chef Show (Nickelodeon)

CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES

Baymax! (Disney+)

Big City Greens (Disney Channel)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Netflix)

Zootopia+ (Disney+)

ANIMATED SPECIAL

Looney Tunes Cartoons: “Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular” (HBO Max)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: “Moon Girl Landing” (Disney Channel)

Reindeer in Here (CBS)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Netflix)

Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School (Apple TV+)

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

The Big Gathering (PBS Kids)

I Am Groot (Disney+)

Sesame Street: Wes’ First Barbershop Haircut (YouTube)

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series (YouTube)

Storyline Online (YouTube)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa, “The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

Ella Bright as Darrell Rivers, “Malory Towers” (BYUtv)

Veda Cienfuegos as Emily, “Circuit Breakers” (Apple TV+)

Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

Gina Rodriguez as Momma, “Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa, “The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce, “National Treasure: Edge of History” (Disney+)

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter, “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

Matilda Lawler as Betty, “The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

Rupali Redd as Grace, “The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby & Tango, “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, Penguin Referee & Gregory, “Donkey Hodie” (PBS Kids)

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

Haley Jenkins as Donkey Hodie, “Donkey Hodie” (PBS Kids)

Eric Jacobson as Bert, Oscar & Grover, “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal, “The Muppets Mayhem” (Disney+)

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck,Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian, “Bugs Bunny Builders” (Cartoon Network)

Erin Fitzgerald as Bo, Eleanor Smartypants, Story StoryBerg, Ranger Dot, Oog the CaveBot & Fun Fact Hairdresser, “StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)

James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer, “Superkitties” (Disney Junior)

Cree Summer as Lizard & DeeDee, “Spirit Rangers” (Netflix)

Fred Tatasciore as Bang, BlimBlam the Barbarian & Chef Pierre, “StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO Max)

Jack Black as Po, “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)

Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff & Yakko, “Animaniacs” (Hulu)

YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar, Spirit Rangers” (Netflix)

Juliet Donenfeld as Piper, “Interrupting Chicken” (Apple TV+)

Maria Nash as Pinecone, “Pinecone & Pony” (Apple TV+)

Melissa Povenmire as Gretel, “Hamster & Gretel” (Disney Channel)

Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar, “Spirit Rangers” (Netflix)

Momona Tamada as Onari, “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

HOST

Valerie Bertinelli & Duff Goldman, “Kids Baking Championship” (Food Network)

Tabitha Brown, “Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

Emmanuel Carter, “Noggin Knows” (Noggin)

Taylor Cassidy, Benjamin de Almedia, Kahlil Greene, Tejas Hullur, Jane McManus & Jillian Smith, “Nick News” (Nickelodeon)

Juanpa Zurita, “Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular!” (YouTube)

