Children’s Entertainer Blippi Lists Sin City Tract House

Having plunked down a few million bucks on a brand-spanking-new “modern farmhouse”-style home in the heart of L.A.’s affluent Toluca Lake community, children’s entertainer Stevin John, otherwise known to kids around the world as mononymous YouTube über sensation Blippi, has listed his former home in Las Vegas at a soupçon under $700,000.

Built in the late 1990s in a generically Mediterranean style, the spacious and well-maintained but otherwise fairly ordinary suburban tract house was acquired by the relentlessly high-energy performer just over two years ago for $650,000. Tucked into a gated golf course development near the southwestern edge of Sin City, the slightly more than 4,000-square-foot family-sized residence offers five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Inside, the foyer features a curved staircase, and the adjoining wall-to-wall-carpeted combination living-dining room generously extends the full depth of the house. Arranged around a huge semicircular island and all but unchanged since Blippi bought the place, the eat-in kitchen is exposed to a family room decked out with a fireplace and wet bar. One of the several upstairs bedrooms is custom fitted with children’s furniture and directly connected to the ample master suite, which offers a gas fireplace, an itty-bitty morning bar and a giant balcony with open views over the rolling greens of the golf course.

At almost one-third of an acre, the irregularly shaped grounds comfortably accommodate a variety of leisure and recreational options: a built-in grill, a covered patio for getting out of the blazing desert sun, a free-form swimming pool and a freestanding spa, as well as a meandering putting green.

The property is available through Dorothy Brown at Urban Nest Realty.

