Children In Need: Ely Guides proudly pick up litter

The litter pick started in Ely and involved more than 100 Rainbow, Brownies, Guides and Rangers

More than 100 Girlguiding UK members have come out to clean up a city to raise funds for Children In Need.

The Cambridgeshire Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers spent their free time picking up litter across Ely.

Alexa Minett, Guide leader, said she was "incredibly proud" of their hard work as it showed their "dedication to the community".

The sponsored "clean-up-athon" started at Ely Cathedral and covered a wide area of the city, she added.

Guides of all ages took part with equipment provided by the Ely Litter Pickers group

"Guiding is all about helping others and doing your best," Ms Minett said.

"Our members take a lot of pride in their community and want to help others," she added.

Items such as socks, old glasses, packets and bottles were all picked up during the event.

Members of the public were pleased to see the Guides out and about and gave them many "positive messages", Ms Minett said.

Children in Need has so far raised more than £35m this year- slightly down on 2021's £39m.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk