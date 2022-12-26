'Children dumped in freezing temperatures' as US migrant row escalates

Asylum-seekers board a bus after being processed by US Customs and Border Patrol agents at a gap in the US-Mexico border fence near Somerton, Arizona, on December 26, 2022. - The United States is seeing a rising number of asylum-seekers turning themselves in at the US-Mexico border in anticipation of the lifting of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy used to bar migrants from entering the US. (Photo by Rebecca NOBLE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images) - REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images

More migrants are expected to be dumped outside vice-president Kamala Harris’s official residence as the row between the administration and Republican governors escalates.

Approximately 120 were dropped off in bitterly cold temperatures on Christmas Eve outside Number One Observatory Circle, the vice president's official residence.

SAMU First Response, which delivers humanitarian assistance to asylum seekers, is expecting more to arrive in the weeks ahead.

The organisation had buses lined up on Christmas Eve having been given a “heads up” and was able to take them to a shelter, Tatiana Laborde, the organisation’s managing director told the Telegraph.

“We had been expecting them on Sunday, but we were able to work on the logistics.

“This has not stopped since April.”

The decision to ship more coachloads of migrants from the Texas border to the nation’s capital during the festive season triggered a war of words, with the White House describing it as a “politically motivated stunt.”

Joe Biden described the tactic as "un-American," "reckless" and "simply wrong."

White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said the Texas Governor Greg Abbott had "abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any federal or local authorities.

“As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone — Republican or Democrat alike — on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger."



According to Mr Abbott’s office, Texas has bused more than 8,7000 migrants to Washington DC since April under “Operation Lone Star”.

Mr Abbott blamed Mr Biden for the humanitarian crisis, saying that the situation will worsen as a result of the administration ending Title 42, which allowed migrants to be expelled on health grounds.

“The state is overburdened as we respond to this disaster caused by you and your administration,” he wrote to the president before Christmas.

“Your policies will leave many people in the bitter, dangerous cold as a polar vortex moves into Texas.

‘This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe of your own making.

“These communities and the state are ill-equipped to do the job assigned to the federal government – house the thousands of migrants flooding into the country every day.

“With perilous temperatures moving into the area, many of these migrants are at risk of freezing to death on city streets. Texas has borne a lopsided burden caused by your open border policies.”

Similar tactics have been adopted by Florida governor and likely Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

In September he flew two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Like Mr Abbott, who has not ruled out running for the Oval Office, Mr DeSantis sees the gesture as a means of pressurising the administration as well as raising his own anti-immigrant credentials.