Our children deserve better than a cowardly government avoiding the trans issue

Sunak pledged to publish long-delayed guidance for schools earlier in the summer, but apparently No 10 has now decided ‘more information is needed’ - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Are you a member of the Cabinet? And are you sitting comfortably? Well, get the hell up off your proverbial and bloody DO something. Now.

The new school term has just begun in England and headteachers have still not received any official guidance about how to deal with the hideous, hurtful, heart-rending quagmire of transgender issues. And in the resulting vacuum, disaster looms large.

“Headteachers, families and children are calling for it, crying out for it,” the Dame Rachel De Souza, children’s commissioner, said this week. “They’re all talking to me about the need for this clarity, so I think we need to see it as soon as possible. We can’t have everyone doing different things – it’s got to be fair for all children.”

And in return she’s effectively been ghosted. The PM pledged to publish the long-delayed guidance earlier in the summer, but apparently No 10 has now decided “more information is needed”.

I hesitate to use the term “zombie government” to describe the Tories because zombies have very clear, albeit unpleasant, goals and execute them with energetic, if malign, intent. This lot are more like a visibly spent football team, ignobly kicking the ball around to waste time until the final whistle because doing nothing feels like their best option.

While it is pathetic and deeply frustrating to watch on the sporting field, it is absolutely unforgivable in politics; an egregious act of collective cowardice. Our children deserve better.

Certainly they deserve someone better than Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, a woman so tone deaf she recently told anguished A-level students their grades wouldn’t matter in 10 years’ time.

Then again, we’ve had 10 education secretaries over 13 years of Conservative rule – Keegan, who took up the poisoned chal... sorry, I mean post, last October was the fifth to be appointed in four months.

Who knows how long she’ll be trapped in the revolving door? Nadhim Zahawi lasted 293 days in 2021/22. Michelle Donelan two days, James Cleverly 61 days and Kit Malthouse 49 days.

Shameful. The only thing Keegan seems to have got right is complaining that her predecessors had “sat on their a---s” over collapsing schools. And a lot else besides, I would aver.

Instead of displaying backbone and providing leadership, this useless, pusillanimous Government is refusing to properly acknowledge the growing threat of militant transgender activism in education.

Those who “govern” us are quite clearly terrified. They know any guidance that curtails the rights of children to change gender at school will provoke merry hell from the shouty, disruptive trans lobby and be a vote-loser among the young.

Shall I break it to them or will you? Young people don’t vote Tory. They never have. Nor should they. As Churchill himself may or may not have said: “Show me a young Conservative and I’ll show you someone with no heart. Show me an old Liberal and I’ll show you someone with no brains.”

To be frank, I can’t imagine anyone of any age voting Tory after the omnishambolic fustercluck they’ve presided over. So all the more reason to do the right thing; I know it goes against the grain, but surely even politicians can sometimes put the national interest before their own sorry careers?

As a parent of a 14-year-old, I am horrified to witness how the fear, loathing and, above all, uncertainty whipped up by trans activists are gaining purchase on a generation already ill-served by the mental health fallout of the pandemic lockdowns.

We’ve already learned of girls too frightened to use school lavatories that have been made unisex as a way of placating the transgender brigade. Girls are seeing their rights eroded, their calls for safe female-only spaces drowned out by accusations of transphobia and hatefulness.

Pupils who want to “socially transition” by changing their names, pronouns, hairstyles or clothes are treated differently, depending on which school they attend. They, too, need fairness and boundaries.

As a result, beleaguered head teachers – as if they didn’t have enough to do – find themselves having to make up policy as they go along. And let’s face it, people; it’s the squeaky wheel that gets the oil. No wonder they are, quite rightly, demanding guidance.

They’re not even asking for anything legally binding, simply non-statutory advice so they don’t get it wrong; this is as much about discipline and order as hurt feelings and non-binary sensitivities.

But the current Government doesn’t care. There’s no other reason for its feeble inaction, its endless prevarication, its “La-La-La fingers in ears” refusal to engage with school leaders.

What needs to happen for No 10 to grow up and make a decision.

The welfare of our children is at stake. I just hope to God it doesn’t take some awful, avoidable tragedy to remind Rishi Sunak that even in these dog days of Parliament, with all the tactical foot-dragging that entails, some responsibilities are too pressing, too important to shirk.

