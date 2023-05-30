Children among nine people shot as gunfire violence erupts near popular Florida beach

Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach boardwalk - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Nine people, including at least three children, were injured in a shooting near a popular beach in Florida as the country celebrated Memorial Day.

Police said a fight between two groups near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk escalated to gunfire, according to preliminary investigations.

The shooting took place around 6.40pm local time on Monday (11.40pm BST) near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.

One person has been arrested, however another suspect remains at large. Several of the victims were taken to a children's hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

Videos posted on Twitter showed emergency crews providing aid to multiple injured victims. Their conditions remain unclear at this stage.

Police continue to investigate the shooting - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Alvie Carlton Scott III said he heard gunshots while he was on the beach. He hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run.

Witness Jamie Ward said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials have also set up an area for family members to reunite.

It comes as more than a dozen people were killed in shootings across the United States over Memorial Day weekend.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami.

The beach was packed with more visitors than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy in a statement said: "Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting."

