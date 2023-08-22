Children among eight trapped in chairlift dangling 900ft above ravine in Pakistan

Six school children are among eight people trapped in a chairlift dangling 900ft above a ravine in northern Pakistan, after a cable snapped on Tuesday morning.

A military helicopter was dispatched to rescue the group, some of whom were travelling to school in the vehicle when it malfunctioned around 7am local time (3am in the UK), leaving it hanging precariously by a single cable.

They were still stuck around seven hours later (10am UK time).

The tricky helicopter rescue mission was being hampered by high winds, rescue officials said.

The children - said to be between 10 and 16 years old - were using the chairlift to get to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 124 miles north of the country’s capital, Islamabad.

People who live in the northern mountainous regions of Pakistan often use chairlifts for transport from one village to another.

Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old man among those trapped in the lift, told Pakistani television channel Geo News by phone that one 16-year-old passenger, who suffers from a heart condition, had been unconscious for three hours.

He said the teenager had been travelling to hospital using the cable car.

“We don’t even have drinking water in the chairlift,” he told the news station.

“The first cable broke down after the chairlift travelled a mile.”

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement: “A cable broke in a chairlift service, following which people have been trapped 900 feet (274 metres) above the ground.”

It said an army helicopter had been moved to the area for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful.

Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official at the site, told news agency Reuters the rescue mission was complicated by strong winds in the area and the fact the helicopter’s rotor blades risked snapping the remaining cable.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed concern in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he wrote.