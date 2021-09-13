Children aged 12 to 15 may get single dose of vaccine within weeks

Children receive Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus in New Hyde Park, New York (Reuters)

Vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15 could start as early as next week and a single dose may be enough to ensure protection.

The UK’s chief medical officers, led by Chris Whitty, are expected to reach a decision within days.

There is widespread expectation the jab will be given the green light, which would trigger plans for a mass inoculation programme to begin in schools within weeks.

If approved, jabs could be administered from September 22, the Observer has been told.

Schools have been told to prepare for the possible launch with NHS leaders understood to have been briefed on the plans.

A formal decision on the autumn booster scheme is also expected this week, which would see some adults receive a third Covid vaccine to increase their immunity.

Both strategies have been heavily debated, both within government and across the country, with ministers arguing that Covid vaccines are the UK’s ticket out of the pandemic.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is to meet on Monday to conclude their advice.

Health Secretary Savid Javid said he would not push the chief medical officers for their conclusion but has asked schools to get ready in case the plans are approved.

“They need to be given the time to look at this, and I will wait to see what they have to say,” he told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips show on Sunday.

“I’m not going to push them. They need to take their time.”

The UK approved the Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year-olds in June.

However, the JCVI recommends for vaccines to be used only among those with certain health conditions including severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression, and diagnosed learning or intellectual disability.

