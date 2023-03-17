Childminders warn of closures after Chancellor’s ‘free’ childcare promise

Max McLean and Lily Ford, PA
·4 min read

Childminders have warned they may have to close under the Government’s new childcare proposals if they are not funded properly, with Government-funded hourly rates previously undercutting the amount they can earn privately.

Jeremy Hunt has promised up to 30 hours a week of “free childcare” for working parents in England with children as young as nine months, but one childminder accused the Government of thinking “they can provide champagne childcare on lemonade funding”.

The Government said it is providing £204 million this year, increasing to £288 million in 2024-25, for local authorities to increase the hourly rates paid to childcare providers, and then increasing year on year to meet rising cost pressures.

Childminders told the PA news agency that the amount of money they currently get for funded childcare hours is “not enough” and said it is important that future funding allows local authorities to match their standard rates.

Budget 2023
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, meeting children during a visit to Busy Bees Battersea Nursery in south London, after delivering his Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Full-time childminder Ellen Brady, 42, from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire, said that the lack of detail for childminders in the Chancellor’s speech had left “a huge cloud hanging over us”.

“At the moment with just a percentage of our children being three or four it’s a struggle… when it’s all of the children, game over,” she told PA.

“Of course when we get more information we may be worrying for nothing… our funding rate could increase to match our hourly rate. It’s a huge cloud hanging over us and I’m sure lots of existing minders will jump ship before they are possibly pushed.”

Ms Brady said she was already working for less than the minimum wage.

“The early years have long since been at the bottom of the pile and us childminders are at the very bottom of that one,” she said.

“As far as impact… we’ll just have to wait and see. If the funding rate doesn’t increase enough or we still aren’t allowed to charge a top-up then I’ll have to close – it’s a waiting game now.”

Anna Bainbridge, 50, a childminder from Surrey, accused the Government of thinking “they can provide champagne childcare on lemonade funding”.

Childminders Anna Bainbridge, left, and Rachael Allen
Childminders Anna Bainbridge, left, and Rachael Allen (Anna Bainbridge and Rachael Allen)

She said: “I currently don’t take any funding for three-year-olds as I can’t afford to. I charge £7.50 an hour and the Government pay £4.66. It’s illegal to charge a top-up.

“I can’t afford to only charge £4.66 per hour. I care for three children and the one and two-year-olds predominantly come to childminders. It will cripple us as every parent will want it.

“I am an outstanding-graded childminder with 34 years’ experience in childcare. I work very hard to please Ofsted and my local authority, there is so much to what I do, and I will give it up before taking a pay cut.”

The offer of free childcare will be available to working parents of two-year-olds from April 2024, covering around half-a-million parents, but initially it will be limited to 15 hours.

From September 2024, the 15-hour offer will be extended to children from nine months, which the Government has said will help nearly a million parents.

The full 30-hour offer to working parents of children under five will come in from September 2025.

While the Government did not provide a comment upon request, it confirmed that the funding that local authorities receive to increase hourly rates paid to childcare providers will include an average of a 30% increase in the national average two-year-old rate from September 2023 – it also said the three to four-year-old rate will rise to over £5.50 per hour from September 2023, with further uplifts after that.

Childminders warned that if the funding does not allow local authorities to match their standard rates, they may have to close.

Rachael Allen, 49, from St Ives in Cambridgeshire, a full-time childminder, said: “The Budget has left me deeply concerned,” adding: “If every child is going to be eligible I will not be able to keep providing a safe, nurturing and enabling environment these children deserve.”

Without sufficient support Ms Allen said “I will have (to) probably close”, adding “I won’t be able to afford to offer what I do now.”

She said: “I had a lovely parent say this evening, ‘Rachael, please don’t close, we love you so much, we will continue to pay you regardless’.

“I feel the Government haven’t listened to us at all. I would be lost without my little people.”

A statement from Childminding UK said: “Having listened to the Budget, we still don’t know all the details about when measures will be put into place and therefore what impact they will have. No mention of how long pilots will last.

“We do know that extending 30 hours places to those under three will be very welcome for parents, but unless funding rates match actual costs of providing the places, more settings, including childminders, will close, creating a bigger shortage of places and preventing parents working.”

Latest Stories

  • Woman said she was tied up and raped. Then Florida cops discovered something ‘disheartening’

    The South Dakota woman was traveling through Florida when she said the alleged sexual assault occurred — a man binding and violating her.

  • Moment father appears to send signal warning daughter to stop talking as she testifies at his murder trial

    Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020

  • Family Feud  contestant charged with murdering wife joked about marriage on show

    Timothy W. Bliefnick's answer to the survey question "What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" drew gasps from the audience.

  • Man jailed for life for murdering his 20-year-old niece who had refused marriage

    A man who murdered his niece and dumped her body on wasteland has been sentenced to at least 25 years in jail for the "dreadful attack", however the judge at Bradford crown court refused to describe the crime as an "honour-killing". Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on June 25 last year. Ms Begum, "an intelligent young woman of real spirit and courage" according to Mr Justice Garnham, had been living with another of her uncles and her grandmother under a forced marriage protection order.

  • Edmonton police devastated by shooting deaths of 2 officers, chief says

    The killings of two Edmonton police officers who were shot in the line of duty Thursday is a horrific tragedy, says the chief of the Edmonton Police Service. Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were killed while responding to what police described as a family dispute at an apartment complex in the city's northwest. The young male suspect who shot the officers is dead. A woman was also taken from the scene with serious injuries. Police would not confirm the age of the suspect or

  • Family member charged after Milton woman severely burned in chemical attack, police say

    A Quebec woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged chemical attack in Milton last week left a woman with "life-altering" injuries, Halton police say. The incident happened last Thursday, according to a police news release. The victim — who has been identified on an online fundraising page as 22-year-old Milton woman Bradi McCoy — was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent around 1:25 p.m. when she was approached by another woman, police say. Investigators allege the attack

  • Second Hiker Found Dead From Three-Person Group Missing in Southern Utah Canyon

    A second hiker from a group of three that went missing in a canyon near the Utah-Arizona border has been found dead, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office told local media on Wednesday, March 15.Footage from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a helicopter rescue on Monday, in which the only surviving hiker of the group was lifted to safety from Buckskin Gulch, where investigators believed they were caught in a flash flood.Local media, citing the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, reported that the group of three had gone missing on Monday.One of the dead was found at 6:40 pm on Tuesday, local news said. The third and final member of the group was found dead on Wednesday, according to KTVH.Buckskin Gulch, where the the live hiker was rescued, is the longest and deepest slot canyon in the southwest. Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety via Storyful

  • Man who cut heart out of woman he killed before murdering two more people, including a child, jailed for life

    Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, was jailed for the 2021 murders of Andrea Blankenship, 41, Leon Pye, 67, and Kaeos Yates, four

  • American woman believed kidnapped in Mexico has ties to SoCal; FBI offers reward

    Maria del Carmen Lopez, 63, was kidnapped from her home in Pueblo Nuevo in the Mexican state of Colima on Feb. 9, the FBI said. She has family in Southern California.

  • El Salvador: 2,000 more to prison, vows will 'never return'

    El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets. The tough statement came as the administration of President Nayib Bukele asked for yet another extension of an anti-gang emergency measures that would take the crackdown into its 13th month. Human rights groups say that there have been many instances of prisoner abuses and that innocent people have been swept up in police raids.

  • Humza Yousaf accused of ‘toe-curlingly crass’ comment after asking Ukrainian women: ‘Where are all the men?’

    The favourite to become Scotland’s next First Minister has been accused of making “deeply offensive” remarks to a group of female Ukrainian refugees by asking them, “Where are all the men?”

  • Florida man exonerated after 34 years in prison

    Sidney Holmes is greeted by his joyful family after being released from a Florida prison. He was imprisoned for 34 years after he was wrongfully convicted of being the driver of a car for two people who committed a robbery at gunpoint. 'I knew this day was going to come, sooner or later,' he said.

  • Haiti's sudden turn for the worse puts Trudeau on the spot

    "There's one event that tells it all," Haitian businessman Marco Larosilière told CBC News from his home in Port-au-Prince. "Last week, the general inspector of the national police was kidnapped with his son in front of his school." If a high-ranking official of the national police is not safe, said Larosilière, "what about the rest of the population?" "It's unbearable," he added. "You feel that every day, the situation is getting worse and worse. And you're thinking it can't be worse. And the n

  • 14-year-old boy arrested in Mexico for murder of 8

    Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department said Thursday. The boy allegedly rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a family in the low-income Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan. The motive in the killings has not been made public, but drug gangs in Mexico frequently dabble in kidnapping and contract killing.

  • FBI join investigation after helicopter crashed in heist at Sacramento Executive Airport

    Someone broke into multiple helicopters at the airport early Wednesday.

  • Sexual misconduct claims could determine course of Tiger Woods case: What we know

    The dispute between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman appeared to be about his home and money until she made a vague sexual harassment claim.

  • Prosecutor: Some of the 6 missing women in Mexico found dead

    A prosecutor in Mexico said Thursday there is evidence that some of the six women who went missing on March 7 have been found dead. Carlos Zamarripa, the head prosecutor of the violence-plagued state of Guanajuato, said that “unfortunately we have found signs that some of them were killed.” The women, who may have been traveling together, disappeared on the outskirts of the city of Celaya in Guanajuato.

  • Millard asks court why he would be 'sloppy and careless' if he planned to kill Bosma

    TORONTO — Multiple murderer Dellen Millard said he was cast as the "perfect villain" in Tim Bosma's murder, asking Ontario's highest court Wednesday why he would be so "sloppy and careless" if he had planned to kill the 32-year-old father. Millard is representing himself before the Ontario Court of Appeal as he appeals his conviction for murdering Bosma. He told the court the arguments brought against him by prosecutors and his co-convicted during the 2016 trial played to the jury's emotions, re

  • Man charged after alleged attack on Muslim woman aboard Toronto subway train

    A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman who police believe was "targeted because of her Muslim faith" on a Toronto subway train last week. In a release, police say the 47-year-old was arrested and charged Thursday with obsession of a dangerous weapon and assault with a weapon. "Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information leading to his arrest," police said. According to police, the woman was on Line 1 heading southbound from Vaughan Metropolita

  • Meghan Markle shares ‘famous’ cake recipe in chef José Andrés’ new cookbook

    Duchess of Sussex previously sent cake to restaurateurs in 2021