‘It is childish’: Heated radio messages lead Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to fall out with teams

Lando Norris on the podium after finally complying with McLaren's team order to cede the lead - AFP/Attila Kisbenedek

The Hungarian Grand Prix was characterised by a series of tempestuous, frustrated and emotional radio messages.

McLaren’s dominant one-two was overshadowed by an operational mess of their own making, with the team pleading with Lando Norris for 22 laps to let team-mate Oscar Piastri through for the lead.

The Australian had held the lead on merit until the second pit stops, when McLaren took the unusual decision to pit Norris before Piastri in order to protect his second place from third-placed Lewis Hamilton after Mercedes undercut their rivals. It gave Norris track position over the Mercedes as well as the lead, but the team immediately ordered him to hand the place back, something he did not do until three laps from the chequered flag.

At Red Bull, an infuriated Max Verstappen turned the air blue from start to finish. He railed against the FIA, his team for their strategy choices, the numerous problems with his car and finally Lewis Hamilton.

Here is the full breakdown of the disputes.

Lando Norris (left) refused to let team-mate Oscar Piastri past until there were just two laps to go - AFP/Attila Kisbenedek

Lap 1 of 70

Verstappen steals second on lap one after running wide at turn one. Norris is unhappy. “Yeah, he committed to the outside so he would run off, you can’t do that.”

Verstappen, naturally, has a different opinion. “I got forced off, I was ahead of the apex and he just opened the wheel.”

Lap 4 of 70

Verstappen is told by his team to let Norris through to avoid incurring a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. “Let this go, we can talk about it later,” his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase says.

“Why can they [the stewards] not just say what they think and then we decide? That’s just ----.”

He eventually complies, slipping back to third but continues to rant. “OK, so you can just run people off the track then? You can tell the FIA that’s how we’re going to race from now onwards... just driving people off the road,” he says.

Lap 18 of 70

Verstappen is struggling with his Red Bull’s balance and lets his team know. “I can’t brake. I can’t enter corners. Fronts and rears, it’s really bad”.

Lap 38 of 70

At just over half-race distance Verstappen is fourth, having made a mess of trying to overtake Hamilton for third. “I’m minus five brake bias and the thing just doesn’t f-----g turn. It’s unbelievable.”

'It's UNBELIEVABLE!' 😡



Lap 42 of 70

Hamilton pits and hands Verstappen track position, but the Dutchman is increasingly irritated at falling behind the Mercedes driver in the first place. “It’s quite impressive how we let ourselves get undercut and just completely ---- my race.”

Lap 46 of 70

Back at the front, McLaren are dominating as Piastri leads Norris by a small margin after a mistake from the Australian. The team unusually choose to bring in second-placed Norris first, which will give him the lead once Piastri pits because of the time advantage that fresher tyres provide. For this reason, it is normally the lead driver in a team that stops first.

“OK Oscar, Lando has pitted to make sure he covers Hamilton. We will manage that situation. Best pace from you now.” But sensing that Piastri knows he will lose the lead through no fault of his own, the Australian is told “not to worry” about his team-mate.

Lap 48 of 70

Piastri eventually pits from first and comes out around three seconds behind new leader Norris. The first team order to switch positions comes from Norris’s race engineer Will Joseph.

“OK Lando. Oscar has just pitted. He will likely come out just behind you. We’d like you to re-establish the order at your convenience.”

McLaren appear to have made the decision to prioritise the race leader over Norris, who is Verstappen’s closest championship challenger.

Lap 51 of 70

Piastri runs wide after his pit stop and loses time to leader Norris. “Once you get to Lando, we will swap the positions but we want to avoid Lando having to give up a lot of race time.” The problem is Norris’s pace is superior.

Lap 54 of 70

Verstappen is trying to get himself into contention for the win on new tyres with a rapid lap. He is criticised sarcastically by his race engineer for taking too much life from them early on in the stint. He, again, expresses his displeasure in the plainest terms.

“Mate, don’t give me that ---- now. You guys have me this s--- strategy OK. I’m trying to rescue what’s left!”

'I'm trying to rescue what's left!' 😡



Lap 56 of 70

Again Norris is reminded of the team order. “We need you to save more tyres, please, and we do want to let Oscar through,” he is told. “Err, well you should have boxed him first then, no?” Norris replies.

“It doesn’t matter,” comes the response – but Norris disagrees

Lap 57, 58 and 59 of 70

“I know you’ll do the right thing,” Norris is told. On the next two laps more messages come about tyre life as McLaren try to manage the gap between their two cars. “It’s going to get boring,” Joseph says.

Lap 61 of 70

Again Norris is reminded of his responsibilities to the team in obeying orders to let Piastri through.

“Just remember every single Sunday morning meeting we have,” comes the message. “Yeah, tell him to catch up then, please,” is Norris’s flat response with the gap at 4.9sec.

Lap 63 of 70

A frustrated Verstappen comes up on his old rival Hamilton for a second time, on fresher tyres. A move down the inside is too late and the pair collide, with the rear of the Red Bull sent flying into the air.

The Dutchman thinks there is only one man to blame. “Shouldn’t you leave a car’s width?” Verstappen queries. “I think you were behind at the apex, Max,” Lambiase says. Verstappen baulks: “OK, whatever then.”

Lap 64 of 70

The messages become increasingly emotional and stressed at McLaren as the gap between their cars grows.

“Lando, he can’t catch you up. You’ve proved your point and it really doesn’t matter,” Joseph says.

Norris then questions the team’s strategy: “He’s on much quicker tyres. I mean I would have tried to undercut anyway. If I didn’t I would have gone long.”

Still the team plead with him. “Mate, we’ve done the stop sequence in this order for the good of the team. I tried to protect you, mate. I promise I’m trying to protect you.”

Lap 65 of 70

Verstappen continues to chunter about the Hamilton incident. “He moved under-braking,” he says. But Lambiase shoots his driver down. “I’m not going to even get into a radio fight with the other teams. We’ll let the stewards do their thing. It’s childish on the radio. Childish.”

Lap 66 of 70

Time is running out for McLaren to make the swap. “Lando, there are five laps to go. The way to win a championship is not by yourself, it’s with the team. You’re going to need Oscar and you’re going to need the team.”

Lap 67 of 70

It is Piastri’s turn to take to the radio. “The longer we leave this, the riskier it gets,” he says. He is told the team are managing it.

Another message for Norris. “If there’s a safety car now it’s going to make it very awkward. Please do it now.”

Norris slows on the pit straight and hands his team-mate the lead and consequently the win. “Yeah, you don’t need to say anything,” is the driver’s final message.