You Can Make Childhood Possible by Supporting The Inn Through Employee Giving

The Children's Inn at NIH is a "home" for children, and their families, participating in ground-breaking medical trials at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Each year, more than 1,700 children call The Inn "home" as they battle life-threatening illnesses in NIH trials that change the face of medicine for the entire world.

Since The Inn opened its doors in 1990, we have supported more than 13,000 children and their families from all 50 states and 94 countries. We are able to house up to 59 families every night, where we take care of the little things, at no cost to them, so they can focus on the big ones: keeping their sick child happy, making time for themselves, and supporting one another.

By supporting The Inn through your employee giving program, your compassion can help make childhood possible for the more than 1,700 sick children who stay free of charge at The Inn, each year, as they battle life-threatening illnesses in pediatric medical trials at the National Institutes of Health.

As a donor, you can support The Inn by donating to them through your employer's workplace giving program. While there may be multiple donation options depending on your employer-sponsored charitable giving program, payroll deduction pledges in particular are a cost effective and near effortless way to support The Children's Inn and have a big impact.

For instance:

$2.00 per pay period (x 26 paychecks = $52 total) helps a family afford groceries during their stay (about $50 per week per family)

$10.00 per pay period (x 26 checks = $260 total) pays for one night's lodging at The Inn for a family

$25.00 per pay period (x 26 paychecks = $650 total) gives families an unforgettable experience by funding a socially distant outdoor trip

If you are a Federal or Postal employee/retiree, or military personnel, click here to donate through the Combined Federal Campaign donation portal and search for CFC# 10324 or enter "The Children's Inn at NIH" in the charity search field.

If you work in the private sector, or work for a State/county/local government or municipal agency, please contact your HR for a link to your organization's workplace giving donation site.

Are you an employer?

As The Children's Inn at NIH's workplace giving partner, America's Charities can help your company design and implement a program centered on supporting their work - through workplace giving campaigns, employee fundraising, cause-focused signature programs, volunteerism, donation drives, matching gifts, Dollars-for-Doers, In-Kind Giving and other employee engagement and philanthropic initiatives. Click here to learn more about the benefits of workplace giving and request a demo to learn how we can help you do this.

