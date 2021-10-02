'Childhood Hero': Chacha Chaudhary to be the Mascot for Namami Gange Project

Popular comic book character Chacha Chaudhary is all set to become the mascot for the Namami Gange project for spreading awareness about cleaning of the Ganga and other rivers.

“At the 37th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG, Chacha Chaudhary was declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange Programme and some major projects in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were discussed and evaluated,” a statement by the Jal shakti Ministry said.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took to Twitter to say, "Who doesn't know Chacha Chaudhary in India? A cartoon character whose brain functions faster than a computer, will now be the mascot of of the Namami Gange project. This is a sincere attempt to help children join the initiative of cleansing the rivers."

‘Ganga ki Baat, Chacha Choudhary Ke Sath’ is a public engagement activity under overall public outreach activities of Namami Gange mission, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) told The Indian Express.

Under the initiative, several comic stories will be created in which Chacha Chaudhary will sensitise children and youth about keeping rivers clean, he added.

The estimated budget for the project is Rs 2.26 crore, with the comics to be initially launched in Hindi, English and Bengali.

Netizens React to 'Childhood Hero' as the New Mascot

Several took to Twitter to call the decision an 'out of the box' thinking by the Narendra Modi government.

