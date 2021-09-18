Child wounded in accidental shooting in Kansas City, police say

A child was shot, likely on accident, Thursday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers’ preliminary investigation showed the shooting occurred inside a vehicle just after noon near East 46th Street and Brush Creek Boulevard, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman.

The victim was described as a “young juvenile,” but an age has not been released. The child’s injuries are considered minor and not life threatening, police said.

The shooting was accidental, Foreman said, citing initial indications.

“This is still under investigation,” she said.