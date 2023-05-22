Child victims of Manchester bombing ‘fobbed off’ by GPs, new report details

One in three young survivors did not receive help in first year - BEN STANSALL/AFP

Child victims of the Manchester Arena bombing were "fobbed off" by GPs and told teenage hormones were to blame, a damning report has found.

Young people who were at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017 received wildly varying care, it finds. GPs are accused of falling short in some instances while some teachers have been accused of ignorance and “sweeping it under the carpet”.

The Bee The Difference report has been led by Dr Cath Hill, a social worker lecturer at the University of Lancaster, who is a survivor of the attack after attending with her then 10-year-old son. Both escaped without physical harm.

Dr Hill’s report has involved the University of Lancaster, the victims themselves and the National Emergencies Trust.

The report reveals that 93 per cent of the terror attack’s young survivors felt they needed support in the aftermath of the attack. And one in three got no help within a year of the event.

Some children were well supported, the report stresses, but many were not.

A major issue identified by the report, which focuses specifically on the issues young children faced getting support post attack, is a huge disparity in help provided, often depending on money, location and school.

One anonymous victim told the report’s authors: “When I asked for help they brushed me off and put it down to just teenage hormones.

“[They] then just put me on antidepressants and that was only at 18 — and they didn’t even think of referring me to a therapist.”

Another said they “poured their heart out” to a GP who “totally dismissed everything expressed”.

Dr Hill told The Telegraph that “GPs didn't come out very well” in the research.

“There were quite a lot of young people who said they went to a GP and were fobbed off,” she told The Telegraph.

No assistance

Alicia Taylor, now 19, was one of the victims who received no assistance following the bombing. Her mum, who was in the foyer to pick up Alicia when the bomb exploded, was partially deafened and suffered with shell shock for several months after the event.

Ms Taylor was at the concert aged just 13 with a friend and is now a second year English literature student at Durham University.

She told The Telegraph that her school provided no help, nor did her GP, and she was left “scrambling in the dark” for help.

“I felt quite invalidated by my school,” Ms Taylor told The Telegraph.

She recalls how on the one-year anniversary of the attack, then still only in Year 10, she broke down “crying and sobbing” in the corridor while her teachers “would just walk past and ignore me."

Ms Taylor said that in April 2018, less than a year after the terror attack, the school - which had several pupils that attended the concert - ran an “unannounced bomb alarm”.

“Knowing full well that there were children in that school who had gone through a terror attack less than a year prior - it retraumatised a lot of children,” she said.

“After the bomb I hid behind an electricity box outside and when the alarm went off I think I was in a food tech class and me and my friend were both transported back there.

“My mum was improving, I had a bit of confidence back, but that was completely wiped away with just a single act of complete ignorance.”

Panic attacks

Some children were also having panic attacks in classrooms where they were learning about bombs exploding in World War Two. Dr Hill said one key recommendation is that schools should create a special designation for pupils suffering with trauma from a major terror attack, so all staff are up to date on the situation and the child can be removed from potentially triggering scenarios and not have to relive the events to inform new staff.

But she also wants to see more systemic change, and is trying to engage with government to improve training standards in order to ensure children who have suffered extreme trauma can all get professional help, irrespective of status or geography.

“We weren't ready as a nation for a disaster that targeted young people because already the services have been so massively reduced for adolescent mental health,” Dr Hill explained.

“What we found is that there weren't enough people who were sufficiently trained in trauma with children and young people to be able to meet the need.”

“We want to make sure that future support catches everybody and isn't a postcode lottery or about whether your parents can pay. If it happens again tomorrow, I'm not certain that we've learned a great deal.

“My fear is that in the [Government’s] list of priorities, survivors of terrorism in schools aren't going to be really high up there.”

Mhairi Sharp, chief executive of National Emergencies Trust, said: “There has been a glaring gap in knowledge about how UK disasters affect children and young people.

“Bee The Difference offers valuable direction for emergency funders like us and means we can build on the good work that the We Love Manchester fund started in 2017.

“We can raise awareness with our partners so that there is less onus on future survivors to seek out support. We can also offer funding to those who would like to set up peer support groups.”