Child-themed flashlights given out at hospitals are recalled. There’s a choking hazard

A children’s-themed flashlight given out in care packages to hospitals and healthcare facilities has been recalled because of the possibility of kids swallowing or choking on the batteries. One child has already been hospitalized.

On Wednesday, HALO Branded Solutions Inc. of Sterling, Illinois, recalled five models of its projector flashlights: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Avengers and ESPN, according to a posting by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The lights have a key chain on one end and a flashlight projector on the other, colored red, dark blue or light blue, according to the recall notice. The model name is printed on the middle of the flashlight and the batteries inside are marked with model number LR41.

There have been two reports of children accessing the button cell batteries from the flashlight. In one case, a child needed surgery to remove a swallowed battery.

These flashlights were part of a Disney-branded care package sent by the Starlight Children’s Foundation of Culver City, California, to hospitals and healthcare facilities. The care package also included a tote bag, silicone wristband, playing cards, ink pen, journal, wall decals and a set of postcards.

The recall didn’t specify which hospitals or states received the care packages, but about 82,500 flashlights have been recalled.

Starlight Children’s Foundation did not immediately respond to questions on the matter. Its website said the program, “Starlight Deliveries,” sends hundreds of thousands of books, toys, games, arts and crafts, and other items to seriously ill and hospitalized kids in more than 800 hospitals across the U.S.

If you have one of these recalled projector flashlights, immediately take it away from children, stop using it and contact Halo for a full refund and a pre-paid shipping label to return, the recall says. Once returned, HALO will send a $5 gift card redeemable at a major national retailer.

HALO can be reached at at 855-425-6266 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday; by email at halo.safety@halo.com; or online at https://halo.com/flashlightrecall or http://www.halo.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page.