Child Tax Credit Update: More Than 90,000 Families Signed Up for Connecticut’s Tax Rebate So Far

David Nadelle
·2 min read
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto
When the enhanced federal child tax credit (CTC) reverted to its original maximum amount of $2,000 per child for 2022, many states began introducing their own child tax credit programs as initiatives by the federal government – most notably President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better framework — stalled.

Connecticut’s 2022 Child Tax Rebate program opened June 1 and, according to The CT Mirror, applications have already been submitted by 90,320 Connecticut households.

“I think it’s a great start,” said Rep. Sean Scanlon, who led the political push for the Child Tax Rebate program. The program was approved as part of the state’s 2022-2023 budget and was signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont. “It shows the incredible need for this,” Scanlon added.

The 90,000-plus registrations could benefit 144,313 children living in low-to-moderate income households, but it is estimated by state officials that 350,000 Connecticut households will be eligible to receive the rebate.

The Connecticut Child Tax Rebate will provide $250 per eligible child (up to three children per household) for a maximum family payment of $750.

In order to be eligible, you must meet all of the three following criteria: You must be a Connecticut resident, you must have claimed at least one child as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return who was 18 years old or younger, and you must meet certain income thresholds. The income limits are:

  • Single or married filing separately: $100,000.

  • Head of household: $169,000.

  • Married filing jointly: $200,000.

Families must file with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services by July 31, 2022, and households will begin to receive their rebates in August. It can be claimed for children born on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Child Tax Credit Update: More Than 90,000 Families Signed Up for Connecticut's Tax Rebate So Far

