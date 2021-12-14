Child suffers life-threatening injuries after truck collides with Quebec school bus

A Sûreté du Québec spokesperson says the collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Route Anna near 8e Rang in Lyster, Que. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Quebec provincial police say a child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision between a school bus and a truck on Highway 116 in Lyster Tuesday.

The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Route Anna near 8e Rang.

An adult was was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police are investigating the incident.

Lyster is in the Centre-du-Québec region, about 70 kilometres south of Quebec City.

