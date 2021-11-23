Child is sixth fatality in Wisconsin parade car-ramming

A man accused of ramming a car into Christmas parade-goers in Wisconsin on Sunday is to be charged with six deaths after another victim - a child - died.

Darrell Brooks was formally arraigned for five deaths during a court appearance on Tuesday, but prosecutors said they would update the charges.

Nearly 50 people were also injured in the attack in Waukesha. Police say Mr Brooks deliberately targeted the crowd.

Bail was set at $5m (£3.7m) due to his extensive criminal background.

The boy killed was eight-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was hit alongside his 12-year old brother Tucker.

He had been marching with his baseball team when he was struck. According to his GoFundMe page, he underwent brain surgery on Sunday.

His brother, who suffered a fractured skull, is expected by family members to recover.

During Tuesday's court appearance Judge Kevin Costello said the $5m bail was due to the suspect's "extraordinary" criminal history and because he had fled previous charges in Wisconsin and Nevada.

"I have not seen anything like this in my very long career," Judge Costello said.

Brooks, 39, is charged with five counts of intentional homicide.

The other victims have been named as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; and Tamara Durand, 52.

Police say that 18 of the injured are children. Several victims are still in hospital critical care.

According to a criminal complaint released on Tuesday, Brooks ignored officers' attempts to clear him from the parade route.

One officer at the scene said in the complaint that it appeared "this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible".

The Waukesha parade route

During the court appearance, Brooks wore an anti-suicide smock and appeared to cry as the judge informed him that each crime carries a sentence of life in prison.

Two days before the parade attack, Brooks posted bail after being charged with running over the mother of his child in a domestic dispute earlier this month.

Story continues

Prosecutors are now reviewing his bail of $1,000 to determine if it was set too low.

Records show that he has been charged with 10 crimes since 1997.

A video has also emerged of Brooks about 20 minutes after the Waukesha parade incident asking a homeowner to come inside and use his phone.

The resident made him a sandwich and let him borrow a jacket, not knowing of the parade attack that had happened shortly beforehand.

Police arrived after the neighbour became uncomfortable and asked Brooks to leave, according to NBC News.

Witnesses have told BBC News the attack has shocked the community of 72,000 people located to the west of Milwaukee.

Tailyr Medrano, a Waukesha resident who was attending the parade with her one-year-old son, said at a vigil for victims on Monday night that she was "feet" away from getting hit.

"I watched people going down right in front of me and people fly off the hood of the car. Just images that I will never forget," she said.

"He's one, so I can't tell if he's OK or not. If it's something that he will remember or not. It's really traumatising," she added.