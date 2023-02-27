Child shot while playing outside at west Fort Worth apartments, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a child Sunday night in west Fort Worth.

The victim, whose age has not been released, told officers he was playing outside at an apartment complex on Las Vegas Trail when he heard a gunshot and was struck in his left calf. The victim arrived by private vehicle at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

West Division officers were called to the hospital to speak to the victim about 5:40 p.m.

The victim told police that the shooting occurred at the Villas at Sierra Vista Apartments, at 2013 Las Vegas Trail. He said did not see the shooter or from where the gunfire originated.

Officers went to the apartment complex to investigate. The gun violence unit is handling the investigation.