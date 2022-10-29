Child sex abuse victims angered by ‘woolly’ Church of England review

John Smyth QC

Sex abuse victims are “outraged” at a draft Church of England document suggesting that investigations should only last six months and make just six recommendations for change.

The report, seen by The Telegraph, aims to reform the process for publishing Lessons Learned Case Reviews (LLCR). These are the periodic, case study reviews on instances of abuse or abusers within the institution and are meant to be the religious equivalent to local authorities Serious Case Reviews.

However, survivors of abuse within the Church of England – as well as members of the General Synod, the church’s legislative body – have spoken out against the new safeguarding proposals, claiming they are “woolly” and that: “We need something far stronger – not language and structures which will normalise abuse.”

“If I were a perpetrator,” one victim said, “I’d be reading this thinking: whoopie! They’re never going to look at what happened properly nor do anything about it.”

Among the suggested draft reforms include: all reviews taking “no more than six months from the decision to undertake the review until publication”, and for a reviewer to “be limited to no more than six recommendations”.

The draft review, written this month by the church’s National Safeguarding Team (NST), adds that reviews should not seek “to establish blame or guilt and/or recommend sanctions” and instead should remain as a “planned process of reflective learning designed to improve the quality and impact of [a] church body’s safeguarding activity”.

Previous reviews include: an ongoing review, known as the Makin Review, which was announced in August 2019 to investigate the church’s handling of allegations of abuse carried out by the late John Smyth – a ‘sadomasochistic’ QC who beat dozens of young boys. The disgraced barrister died of a heart attack in 2018 aged 77 at his home in Cape Town, South Africa. The review has still not been published, with victims claiming it has been “kicked into the long grass”.

Furthermore, The Telegraph unmasked Rev Jonathan Fletcher, one of the Church of England’s leading evangelical figures, as an abuser in June 2019. Following the revelations, an independent review was conducted and concluded that he had subjected almost 30 victims to ice baths, naked beatings and sex acts, because his church created a culture where he was untouchable.

The Church of England has not conducted any review into that activity and no one has been held to account.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a victim of Smyth’s abuse described the church’s new draft proposals as “risible” and “outrageous”, “meaningless jargon”.

He added: “The Makin Review is almost 900 days late, and the consultation is suggesting that all reviews should be published within six months – it’s risible.

“They also suggest that reviews should have no more than six recommendations; this is a completely random number which would restrict any serious reviewer.

“Under the current proposals, none of the recent major reviews would ever have been commissioned – let alone produced.”

Peter Adams, a lay member of General Synod, said: “The fundamental mistake in this report is that it uses the language of reflective practice, which is positive in normal situations, but abuse is not a normal situation.

“We need something far stronger – not language and structures which will normalise abuse.”

The new draft proposals are dated Oct 3 2022, and are labelled version 8.2.1. They have been circulating within church official circles since at least as far back as the start of 2020.

However, an NST spokesperson said: “This is a consultation document seeking the views of a range of stakeholders including survivors and victims; their voice is key to developing the guidance.

“As the draft document states, victims and survivors must receive the support they need and are entitled to, which is set out in a separate policy published last year.

“This document is about the church learning lessons from how it handled a particular case to improve its safeguarding and will replace and develop the two pages on Lessons Learnt Reviews in the current 2017 guidance.

“As in all responsible organisations, and in line with government policy on safeguarding practice reviews, it is vital to learn lessons from the past to inform future practice.

“This process might also highlight particular issues that lead to discipline or sanction through other appropriate organisational processes, but the actual purpose of this guidance is to learn lessons, to improve practice and to become a safer church.”

The report also comes just one week after the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) published its damning final report following a seven-year investigation.

Following the publication of the government-ordered inquiry’s final report, which concluded that turning a blind eye to such abuse should be a criminal offence under new laws, bishops responded saying that they could consider lifting the seal of secrecy around confessions so priests can report admissions of child sexual abuse.