Child sex abuse content is exploding online. We're losing the fight against it.

Teresa Huizar
·4 min read

The mayor of College Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged last week with 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. Authorities say he uploaded a variety of images depicting child sexual abuse to a social media account.

He's not the only alleged predator in the headlines recently.

Consider Andrew Tate, the social media influencer arrested in December on charges of human trafficking and rape. The self-proclaimed misogynist operated an online webcam business that sexually exploited women. He has repeatedly used the internet to encourage violence against women, brainwashing young men and teen boys into a culture of hate.

Andrew Tate, front, and his brother Tristan leave court in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan.10, 2023. Tate is suspected of luring young women via false promises, subjecting them to physical violence and mental coercion through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts, and forcing them to make pornographic videos.
Andrew Tate, front, and his brother Tristan leave court in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan.10, 2023. Tate is suspected of luring young women via false promises, subjecting them to physical violence and mental coercion through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts, and forcing them to make pornographic videos.

The two news stories are indicative of a larger and long-running pattern. Online sexual predators often act with impunity, emboldened by power, anonymity or the knowledge that law enforcement and tech platforms will struggle to hold them accountable. To protect millions of children, that must change.

The amount of child sex abuse material online has skyrocketed in the past five years, aided by the ubiquity of smartphones and the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, monthly reports of such material doubled from about 1 million in March 2019 to 2 million a year later. Reports increased by an additional 35% from 2020 to 2021.

Opinions in your inbox: Get exclusive access to our columnists and the best of our columns

Abusers use social media to spread images and recruit victims

At the same time, abusers have become more adept at using social media to share files, find like-minded communities and groom potential victims. They use coded communications, end-to-end encryption, live streaming and other advanced technology to avoid detection.

Supply and demand in the sex trade: From Balenciaga to Disney, companies profit by sexualizing kids – at a horrific price

When will brands stop sexualizing kids?: Enough with the skimpy clothes and sick ad campaigns

And the victims are getting younger. A new report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which analyzed more than a million posts on a prominent site for "Incel" – short for involuntarily celibate – found a 2022 spike in posts that express approval for child sexual assault. More than half of members of the same forum openly support pedophilia.

The FBI reports that digital child sex abuse material is so voluminous, the agency must prioritize images involving infants and toddlers.

How did we get to this shocking place?

Patrick Wojahn, mayor of College Park, Md., resigned before he was arrested March 2, 2023, on child pornography distribution and possession charges, authorities announced.
Patrick Wojahn, mayor of College Park, Md., resigned before he was arrested March 2, 2023, on child pornography distribution and possession charges, authorities announced.

Federal law requires tech companies to report abusive material if they find it, but companies have no obligation to actively search their platforms. Some social media companies employ specialist in-house teams to root out illegal material, but tracking and reporting is uneven overall.

Facebook, for example, has a "zero tolerance" policy for child sex abuse material and reported more than 20 million such images in 2020. Google reported about 550,000 images the same year. But it's not clear that Facebook hosts more child pornography – it might simply be finding and reporting images more aggressively than other sites. In 2020, Snapchat reported 145,000 images and TikTok 22,000.

Twitter also claims to have a "zero tolerance" policy, and when new CEO Elon Musk took ownership last year, he declared that combating child sex abuse materials was a priority.

Is social media the new Marlboro Man?: Big Tobacco settlement holds lesson for Big Tech

Mental health: The digital media experiment is ruining our children's lives. We owe it to them to stop.

Yet, an investigation by NBC News in January found dozens of accounts and hundreds of tweets offering to sell such images. Accounts that had been suspended for illegal activity were up and running again, using hard-to-detect code words and encrypted file sharing. And Musk's layoffs gutted the team that once monitored content for illegal material.

National policy has failed to keep up with the problem. According to a recent report by the Government Accountability Office, the initiatives in the 2008 PROTECT Our Children Act – the federal law designed to combat the sexual exploitation of children – have been chronically underfunded.

Tips about child exploitation skyrocket

On top of that, technology has evolved dramatically in the past 15 years. Online tips reporting suspected child sexual exploitation have increased 2,800% from 2012 to 2021. Already under-resourced, the state and local task forces that investigate internet crimes against children can't catch up.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

We can do better. Policymakers, law enforcement, tech companies and the public all have a role to play in keeping children safe from exploitation.

For guidance, lawmakers can look to a new blueprint from Keep Kids Safe, a child advocacy initiative from National Children's Alliance, RAINN, Darkness to Light and several other organizations. They make policy recommendations, from increasing federal resources for investigating online child sexual abuse and exploitation to passing the EARN It Act, which would incentivize tech companies to take child exploitation on their platforms more seriously.

Recent headlines are unfortunate reminders that too many abusers feel confident they can get away scot-free. It's time to show them otherwise.

Teresa Huizar is CEO of National Children's Alliance, America's largest network of care centers for child abuse victims.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why we're losing the fight against child pornography on social media

Latest Stories

  • ‘I grew up in the aftermath of Chernobyl - then became one of the world's most successful athletes’

    When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.

  • Man who violently assaulted wife gets stronger punishment after sentence appealed

    WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate-partner violence. A man from Gatineau, Que., who pleaded guilty to strangling, assaulting and threatening his wife has now been ordered to serve four months of house arrest after Quebec's Superior Court ruled a conditional discharge last summer wasn't punishment enough. Last year, Joshua Schoo admitted to being violent during a dispute in March 2021 with his then-wife of 17 years, the mother of their four children. He pleaded guilty t

  • Canmore man has been squatting on public land for years and says it's a form of protest

    A Canmore man who has been squatting on public land for years says he has no plans to stop, despite the protest landing him in front of a judge this week. "If society will not leave space for the poor to live, then the poor ought to take the space they need," said James Louden, 50, a dishwasher and poet. Louden says he began living in a makeshift cabin on public land north of Canmore in 2014. He said it took him about a day to build the shelter, where he lived for seven years before being discov

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • 3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip

    PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — Two sisters from Texas and a friend are missing in Mexico after they crossed the border last month to sell clothes at a flea market, U.S. authorities said Friday. The abduction of four Americans in Mexico that was caught on video last week received an avalanche of attention and was resolved in a matter of days. The FBI said Friday it is aware that two sisters from Peñitas, a small border city in Texas near McAllen, and their friend have gone missing.

  • Americans kidnapped in Mexico went for a BBL? There's a bigger question about this procedure

    If you're a woman, and especially if you're Black, I'm going to bet you don't have to scroll too far to see this. It's already part of your algorithm.

  • Murder Suspect Bolts Out of Courthouse in Oregon

    A murder suspect fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, during his pre-trial on February 27, footage recently released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows.28-year-old Edi Villalobos bolted out of the courtroom at approximately 11am, after one of the two sheriff’s deputies assigned to guard him removed his restraints during a court break, police said. The deputies chased Villalobos out of the courtroom, but he was not found for more than two hours.According to police, Villalobos faced several charges, including murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, elude, two counts of burglary in the first degree, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.Several deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the Forest Grove Police Department searched for Villalobos with the help of canines and drones, police said.Villalobos was located hiding underneath a blanket in a closet in a nearby unoccupied apartment following a tip from a resident in the area. According to police, Villalobos was taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.Police said that on March 9, Villalobos was indicted on two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of escape in the second degree.Villalobos’ trial, which was scheduled for this week, has been canceled and will be rescheduled later. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon via Storyful

  • Mexico kidnapping: A twisted moral code explains cartel's apology

    Mexico's gangs adopt a warped code of ethics - and the kidnap of Americans broke the rules.

  • Dolly Parton’s Sister’s Tweets Are a ‘Racist’ Dumpster Fire

    Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicCountry music legend Dolly Parton may be universally considered a gem, but her younger sister Stella has been dragged on social media recently for a string of increasingly odd posts that have been viewed as racist.Stella Parton, who is also a country music singer-songwriter, is very active on Twitter, often posting about national issues and state politics in Tennessee, where she resides. Much of her activism for women and criticism of Trump Republicans has gained notoriety

  • Virginia governor flounders when confronted by transgender high school student at town hall

    ‘Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?’

  • Mi'kmaw lawyer, academic calls on MUN to investigate president over statements on Indigenous heritage

    An Indigenous lawyer, author and academic is calling for Memorial University of Newfoundland to investigate its president following a CBC News investigation of Vianne Timmons's statements on Indigenous heritage and past membership in an unrecognized First Nation group. Pam Palmater said the university ought to investigate the matter and suspend Timmons during the investigation process before making a decision about whether she keeps her position. "I think they need to hold themselves to account,

  • California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of abusing 13-year-old student

    The teacher was arrested at the school’s campus

  • Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery

    HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate convicted of the drug-related killings of four people more than 30 years ago, including a woman who was 9-months pregnant. Arthur Brown Jr., 52, insisted he was innocent before receiving a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the June 1992 slayings, which took place in a Houston home during a drug robbery. Authorities said Brown was part of a ring that shuttled drugs from Texas to Ala

  • Paul Flores sentenced to 25 years to life for 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

    Paul Flores had long been a suspect in Smart’s disappearance, but it took 25 years before he was finally found guilty of her murder

  • Mother and two sons found dead at house in southeast London named by police

    A 47-year-old woman and her two sons who were found dead in a house in southeast London have been named. Nadja De Jager, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus were found inside a house on Mayfield Road in Belvedere, Bexley, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called to the scene at 11.50am on Thursday due "to concerns for the welfare of occupants" of the house in Mayfield Road.

  • George Santos was 'in charge' of a credit card fraud scheme, former roommate alleged, contradicting what the congressman previously said about his role in the case: report

    Rep. George Santos's former roommate was convicted in 2017 and deported to Brazil for his involvement in the operation.

  • Second child rescued in Edmonton-area sexual exploitation case

    Police have rescued a school-aged child in Strathcona County and laid numerous sexual exploitation charges against the child's father. The 36-year-old man was allegedly talking online with a 35-year-old Strathcona County woman who was charged in early February with committing similar child sexual exploitation offences against her toddler-aged child. New offences were uncovered during a preliminary forensic analysis of computers seized from the woman, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (A

  • First Nation mourns 5-year-old boy killed in dog attack in northern Alberta

    A First Nation in northern Alberta is mourning the death of a five-year-old boy who was killed by his family's dogs on Sunday. The child died after being attacked by his family's dogs on Whitefish Lake First Nation on Sunday, Const. Kelsey Davidge said Thursday. "He did die from a dog attack/mauling," she said. "They were family-owned pets. There is no public safety concerns or other concerns to the public." Davidge said the family killed the dogs themselves following the attack. She was unable

  • Mother and her two 'loving and caring' sons found dead at London home

    A mother and her two young sons were found dead in their south London home, police said on Friday as they launched an investigation into their deaths.

  • Man jailed for two years in Thailand for selling rubber duck calendars

    A Thai court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to two years in jail for selling satirical calendars featuring rubber ducks, which authorities said insulted the king.&nbsp;Inflatable yellow ducks were used as a symbol during pro-democracy protests in 2020. The sentencing comes as two women were rushed to hospital after staging a weeks-long hunger strike demanding the release of those arrested under Thailand's draconian lèse majesté law. For more, we talk to Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch.&nbsp;&nbsp; Meanwhile, South Korea's president is to visit Japan after Seoul proposed a controversial plan to compensate victims of forced labour during Japanese occupation.&nbsp;And a new manga book hits the shelves in Japan: one that's been created entirely by artificial intelligence.&nbsp;Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Thai hunger strike activists calling for justice reforms fight for life in hospitalDebunking a Ukrainian MP's strange visit to ThailandThe rise of weed tourism: Is Thailand turning into the 'Amsterdam of Asia'?